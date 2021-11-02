Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 6 of 8)

Part 5 Results

Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Phantom R’s Theme [Tomoya Ohtani] 8 3 Double Dragon Neon Space Dojo 1
Bastion Bynn The Breaker 4 8 Final Fantasy XIII Dust to Dust
Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance L’Oscurita dell’Ignot 4 8 Steins;Gate Human Community
Pokémon Black and White Undella Town (Spring/Autumn/Winter) 8 6 Gravity Rush Downtown
The 3rd Birthday Arise Within You [Yoko Shimomura] 6 5 Trails from Zero Lemonade in Hand
Child of Eden Evolution 7 6 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Return to Dream Land
Star Ocean: The Last Hope Brilliant Rose 6 6* Botanicula Juchu
Portal 2 Want You Gone 7* 7 Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Grand Finale
Flower Peaceful Repose 6 9 Machinarium The Sea
Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Dark Impetus 7* 7 Bayonetta Fly Me to the Moon (Climax Mix)
Max & the Magic Marker Yarrgh 3 8 Sound Shapes Cities [Beck]
Brandish: The Dark Revenant Opening 7 8 Bayonetta Let’s Dance, Boys!
Trails from Zero C.S.P.D. -Crossbell State Police Department- 4 8 Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Chillin With My Bro
Journey Threshold 9 8 Gravity Rush Douse Shinundakara
Bravely Default Serpent Eating the Ground 13 1 One Piece: Pirate Warriors I’m Gonna Take It [Hiroaki Takahashi]
FTL Civil (Explore) 9 6 Nayuta no Kiseki Lost Heaven

The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00AM Pacific