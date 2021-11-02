Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 6 of 8)

Part 5 Results

Spoiler Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure Phantom R’s Theme [Tomoya Ohtani] 8 3 Double Dragon Neon Space Dojo 1 Bastion Bynn The Breaker 4 8 Final Fantasy XIII Dust to Dust Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance L’Oscurita dell’Ignot 4 8 Steins;Gate Human Community Pokémon Black and White Undella Town (Spring/Autumn/Winter) 8 6 Gravity Rush Downtown The 3rd Birthday Arise Within You [Yoko Shimomura] 6 5 Trails from Zero Lemonade in Hand Child of Eden Evolution 7 6 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Return to Dream Land Star Ocean: The Last Hope Brilliant Rose 6 6* Botanicula Juchu Portal 2 Want You Gone 7* 7 Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Grand Finale Flower Peaceful Repose 6 9 Machinarium The Sea Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Dark Impetus 7* 7 Bayonetta Fly Me to the Moon (Climax Mix) Max & the Magic Marker Yarrgh 3 8 Sound Shapes Cities [Beck] Brandish: The Dark Revenant Opening 7 8 Bayonetta Let’s Dance, Boys! Trails from Zero C.S.P.D. -Crossbell State Police Department- 4 8 Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Chillin With My Bro Journey Threshold 9 8 Gravity Rush Douse Shinundakara Bravely Default Serpent Eating the Ground 13 1 One Piece: Pirate Warriors I’m Gonna Take It [Hiroaki Takahashi] FTL Civil (Explore) 9 6 Nayuta no Kiseki Lost Heaven [collapse]

The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00AM Pacific

