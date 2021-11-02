Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 6 of 8)

Part 5 Results
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|Phantom R’s Theme [Tomoya Ohtani]
|8
|3
|Double Dragon Neon
|Space Dojo 1
|Bastion
|Bynn The Breaker
|4
|8
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Dust to Dust
|Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance
|L’Oscurita dell’Ignot
|4
|8
|Steins;Gate
|Human Community
|Pokémon Black and White
|Undella Town (Spring/Autumn/Winter)
|8
|6
|Gravity Rush
|Downtown
|The 3rd Birthday
|Arise Within You [Yoko Shimomura]
|6
|5
|Trails from Zero
|Lemonade in Hand
|Child of Eden
|Evolution
|7
|6
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Return to Dream Land
|Star Ocean: The Last Hope
|Brilliant Rose
|6
|6*
|Botanicula
|Juchu
|Portal 2
|Want You Gone
|7*
|7
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Grand Finale
|Flower
|Peaceful Repose
|6
|9
|Machinarium
|The Sea
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Dark Impetus
|7*
|7
|Bayonetta
|Fly Me to the Moon (Climax Mix)
|Max & the Magic Marker
|Yarrgh
|3
|8
|Sound Shapes
|Cities [Beck]
|Brandish: The Dark Revenant
|Opening
|7
|8
|Bayonetta
|Let’s Dance, Boys!
|Trails from Zero
|C.S.P.D. -Crossbell State Police Department-
|4
|8
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Chillin With My Bro
|Journey
|Threshold
|9
|8
|Gravity Rush
|Douse Shinundakara
|Bravely Default
|Serpent Eating the Ground
|13
|1
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors
|I’m Gonna Take It [Hiroaki Takahashi]
|FTL
|Civil (Explore)
|9
|6
|Nayuta no Kiseki
|Lost Heaven
The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00AM Pacific