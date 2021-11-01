November TV Preview – Streaming (That’s a Lot of Jeremy Renner For One Month)

Disney+

Hawkeye

Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Starring: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Alaqua Cox, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James

Premieres November 24th

The Beatles: Get Back

Directed by three-time Oscar®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson, “The Beatles: Get Back” takes audiences back in time to the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world’s most iconic songs are composed and performed. The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

Premieres November 25th

Amazon

Tampa Baes

The eight-episode docuseries follows a young group of lesbian friends in Tampa Bay, an ever-growing gay hotspot on the Florida shoreline.

Premieres November 5th

Always Jane

The series follows transgender teenager Jane Noury and her family as she nears graduation and prepares to leave the nest in a true coming-of-age story. This intimate and unguarded look at the Nourys reveals a family with unconditional love that shines through as they tackle obstacles head-on so that Jane can live authentically. Navigating deeply personal and challenging issues, the Noury family’s uplifting humor and kindness is always present, revealing the transformative power of acceptance, support, and love.

Premieres November 12th

Everybody Loves Natti

Although Natti Natasha has amassed billions of views on YouTube (and over 75 million devoted social media followers), the new Amazon Original reality series marks the first time she’s shared the intimate details of her personal life, including her relationship with her manager, Raphy Pina. Together, they navigate her latest album NATTIVIDAD, life in Miami with their newly blended family, her dreams of worldwide recognition, and a surprise baby on the way. The all-access series also offers an inside look at how the self-made star arrived at the forefront of today’s booming Latin music scene, featuring friends and collaborators who’ve shared in her journey, including Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, Becky G, Yovanna Ventura, Ariadna Gutiérrez, and more. Beyond her road to success and day-to-day life in Miami with her growing family, viewers will also get Natti’s firsthand account of the personal struggles she’s overcome, including fertility issues and the trials and tribulations of life as a Dominican immigrant.

Premieres November 19th

The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Starring: Rosamund Pike, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins, Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, Alexandre Willaume, Hammed Animashaun, Johann Meyers, Kae Alexander, Michael McElhatton, Christopher Sciueref, Juliet Howland, Mandi Symonds, Lolita Chakrabarti, Michael Tuahine, David Sterne, Sophie Okonedo, Priyanka Bose, Emmanuel Imani, Taylor Napier, ennifer Cheon Garcia, Kate Fleetwood, Clare Perkins, Peter Franzén, Daryl McCormack, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Narinder Samra, Álvaro Morte, Abdul Salis, Stuart Graham, Pasha Bocarie, Jennifer K Preston, Izuka Hoyle, Darren Clarke

Premieres November 19th

Hulu

Marvel’s Hit Monkey

The show follows a Japanese snow monkey, aided by the ghost of an American assassin, who goes on a revenge quest and becomes the famous “killer of killers.”

Starring: Fred Tatasciore, George Takei, Olivia Munn, Jason Sudeikis, Ally Maki, Nobi Nakanishi

Premieres November 16th

The Curse of Von Dutch

The series chronicles the true story behind the rise and fall of the iconic 2000s fashion brand. In this character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European fashionistas and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed and bloodshed, their lives – and pop culture – will never be the same.

Premieres November 18th

IMDbTV

Judy Justice

Court is back in session! Television icon Judge Judy Sheindlin returns to the courtroom. The arbitration-based program will also feature three new members of Judy Sheindlin’s courtroom staff, Kevin Rasco, Whitney Kumar, and Sarah Rose. New episodes of Judy Justice will be available every weekday exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. Joining Judge Judy Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur, court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California, and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending the legacy of the television and courtroom pioneer by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis.

Premieres November 1st

Apple TV+

The Shrink Next Door

Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around…then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries, Over 30 years, he’ll learn all about them – and what happens when they get crossed.

Starring: Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn

Premieres November 12th

Harriet the Spy

Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, “Harriet the Spy” follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone!

Starring: Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch, Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson, Charlie Schlatter

Premieres November 19th

The Line

A new four-part, limited documentary series that examines the unprecedented 2018 case in which a US Navy SEAL platoon accused its chief, Eddie Gallagher, of war crimes.

Premieres November 19th

Paramount+

The Game

The wives and girlfriends of pro football players sharpen their power playing skills to get the best agents, endorsements, and merchandising for their partners. Not to mention the groupies and “image consultants”… it’s all in a day’s work on The Game.

Starring: Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Tasha Mack, Malik Wright, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, Toby Sandeman, Tim Daly, Brittany Daniel, Coby Bell, Pooch Hall

Premieres November 11th

Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Starring: Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Taylor Handley, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Kyle Chandler, Aiden Gillen, Hamis Allan-Headley

Premieres November 14th

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Seven of the original cast members from “The Real Life: Lost Angeles” reunite in the same Venice Beach house and reflect on how the series transformed their lives.

Premieres November 24th

HBO Max

Head of the Class

The series revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge – a teacher, Alicia Gomez, who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Starring: Isabella Gomez, Adrian Matthew Escalona, Brandon Severs, Christa Miller, Dior Goodjohn, Gavin Lewis, olie Hoang-Rappaport, Jorge Diaz, Katie Beth Hall

Premieres November 5th

Kamikaze

The story follows the fierce and charming 18-year-old Julie on a journey of rediscovery, after losing her parents and brother in a plane crash. Suddenly, she finds herself alone in a large mansion with expensive cars in the garage, and, in theory, everything that most people only dream of: youth, beauty and money – lots of money – but material possessions hold no value to Julie anymore and she is forced to search for a reason to go on. She embarks on a wild and turbulent trip that takes her from her native Denmark to the far corners of the world. The series is based on the novel Muleum by Erlend Loe.

Starring: Marie Reuther, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, Anders Matthesen, Carla Philip Røder, Casper Kjær Jensen, Charlotte Munck, Johan Rheborg, Mads Reuther, Vidhi Kastebo

Premieres November 14th

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

Starring: Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, Renika Williams

Quick Thoughts: Even if I didn’t love the hell out of Never Have I Ever, I would be excited for this cast. Especially since I remember seeing Reneé Rapp be very good and intense at the Jimmy Awards (the Tony Awards for high school musicals).

Premieres November 18th

Peacock

Paris In Love

Paris Hilton, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and global DJ phenom, prepares to add a new title to her collection…bride. Finding love with Carter Reum, a successful venture capitalist, has brought Paris into the next phase of her life. However, Paris is about to discover the road to the altar has a few unexpected twists and turns along the way. With the help of her family and friends, the former Simple Life songstress hopes to find her own brand of “happily ever after,” in an unforgettable fairy-tale, Paris in Love.

Premieres November 11th

Discovery+

Set!

For most people, table setting is a chore. But for some, it’s a sport. Once a year, highly competitive table-setters vie for the Best of Show ribbon at the Orange County Fair in a competition often referred to as “The Olympics of Table Setting.”

Premieres November 12th

Kendra Sells Hollywood

From a girl next door to selling next level real estate, Kendra Wilkinson is embarking on a new career with only eight weeks to prove she has what it takes.

Premieres November 17th

The Great Soul Food Cook Off

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off is a cooking competition that finally spotlights the culinary contributions of Black chefs with challenges designed to highlight the past and present of soul food. Eight chefs will go head-to-head throughout the show in this high-stakes, spiritual, and emotional competition, but only one competitor can take home the grand prize of $50,000.

Starring: Kardea Brown, Eric Adjepong, Melba Wilson

Premieres November 20th

AMC+

Ragdoll

Detectives attempt to solve the murders of six people, whose bodies have been dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body – nicknamed the Ragdoll.

Starring: Lucy Hale, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Ali Cook, Thalissa Teixeira

Premieres November 11th

Anna

The world is ravaged by a virus which kills adults but spares children. Anna only has one guide: a book left by her mother with instructions on how to survive. But, with each passing day she discovers that the old rules no longer apply, and instead has to make up new ones as she goes along.

Starring: Giulia Dragotto, Alessandro Pecorella

Premieres November 18th

Netflix

Gloria

Glória is a historical spy thriller centered on RARET, the re-broadcasting office of Radio Free Europe. Taking place in Portugal in the sixties, the series shows how Glória, a small village in Ribatejo, became an unlikely Cold War stage where American and Soviet forces fought through dangerous sabotage maneuvers to achieve control of Europe. At the center of this story is João Vidal, a young man from a family with connections in the Portuguese Fascist Regime, who gets recruited by the KGB after becoming politicized in the Colonial War. João will find himself involved in the intricate webs of the spy game, and ultimately understand that whatever side he is on, the world, particularly the one of espionage, is never black and white.

Starring: Miguel Nunes, Matt Rippy, Stephanie Vogt, Carolina Amaral, Victoria Guerra, Afonso Pimentel, Adriano Luz, Joana Ribeiro, Marcelo Urgeghe, Sandra Faleiro, Carloto Cotta, Maria João Pinho, Inês Castel-Branco , Rafael Morais, Leonor Silveira.

Premieres November 5th

The Club

In cosmopolitan 1950s Istanbul, a mother with a troubled past works at a nightclub to reconnect with and help the rebellious daughter she couldn’t raise.

Starring: Gökçe Bahadır, Barış Arduç, Salih Bademci, Fırat Tanış, Metin Akdülger, Asude Kalebek, Iştar Gökseven, Merve Seyma Zengin, Sezer Arıçay, Doğanay Ünal

Premieres November 5th

Arcane

Arcane dives into the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Tensions between these city-states boil over with the creation of hextech — a way for any person to control magical energy – in Piltover; and in Zaun, a new drug called shimmer transforms humans into monsters. The rivalry between the cities splits families and friends as Arcane brings life to the relationships that shape some of League of Legends’ famous champions including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce and Viktor. Based on the world behind the game League of Legends, the animated event series features a complex world filled with moral decisions, breathtaking animation and suspenseful storytelling.

Premieres November 6th

Swap Shop: Dash for Cash

When the Swap Shop radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.

Premieres November 9th

Animal

Whether it’s their remarkable intelligence, incredible hunting prowess or surprisingly human qualities, some creatures capture our imagination and we’re only just beginning to understand their true nature. With the latest filming technology, and contemporary style, Animal gets under the skin of eight charismatic families. Through stunning visuals, immersive soundscapes and the latest scientific revelations we enter their worlds to discover what sets them apart. Following the story of a central character in each episode – including a mother lioness, a wild dog family, a kangaroo joey and a young giant pacific octopus – and meeting a range of other charismatic species, we enjoy an emotional, immersive and revelatory ride into some of the greatest wildernesses on Earth.

Premieres November 10th

Love Never Lies

The reality show presented by Mónica Naranjo, in which six couples will live three weeks of madness in a spectacular villa in an idyllic setting. All contestants claim to have an honest relationship, but now they will have to prove it. Throughout the reality show, the contestants’ lies and truths will be revealed, as they will all be subjected to the “eye detect”, a revolutionary detector that analyses the involuntary alterations that occur in the eye when lying. The couples will compete for a cash prize of up to 100,000 euros, knowing that, in Amor con fianza, lies have a very high price…Telling the truth, however painful it may be, will earn them money, but if they lie, the amount they own will automatically decrease.

Premieres November 11th

Christmas Flow

An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?

Starring: Tayc, Shirine Boutella, Aloïse Sauvage, Marion Séclin, Camille Lou, Walid Ben Mabrouk, Estelle Meyer Mademoiselle Agnès, Stéphan Wojtowicz

Premieres November 17th

Tear Along the Dotted Line

A cartoonist in Rome with his armadillo-for-a-conscience reflects on his path in life and a would-be love as he and his friends travel outside the city

Starring: Zerocalcare, Valerio Mastandrea, Paolo Vivio, Chiara Gioncardi, Veronica Puccio

Premieres November 17th

Dogs in Space

In the not-so-distant future, genetically enhanced dogs are sent across the universe in search of a new home for the human race. It’s a giant cosmic game of fetch, as the canines seek a planet that will save humanity and – more importantly – let them return to their beloved owners.

Premieres November 18th

Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.

Starring: John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Elena Satine, Alex Hassell, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Geoff Stults, Rachel House

Premieres November 19th

Hellbound

Unbelievable demonstrations of hell take place in the middle of Seoul right in front of crowds. Mysterious beings condemn individuals to be hellbound, and otherworldly beings appear exactly at the specified time to kill the condemned in a brutal burning. Rising above the utter chaos resulting from these inexplicable supernatural occurrences is the commanding voice of Jung Jinsu, the leader of an up-and-coming religious organization, The New Truth. He claims that only sinners are marked for condemnation and that these occurrences represent divine will to make humans righteous. A group of his followers with blind faith, the Arrowhead, take into their own hands the punishment of those who go against the divine will. The world becomes a living hell. Min Hyejin, a lawyer, challenges Chairman Jung by claiming the demonstrations of hell to be simply supernatural occurrences. She joins forces with the few who try to protect the hellbound and return the world to the realm of humans, not gods. They go up against the chaos instigated by The New Truth.

Starring: Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-a, Yang Ik-june, Kim Do-yoon, Kim Shin-rock, Ryu Kyung-soo, Lee Re

Premieres November 19th

New World

In this reality show, six celebs strategize and sabotage to earn vital currency they can cash in on the final day of their stay on a utopian island.

Premieres November 20th

True Story

A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.

Starring: Kevin Hart, Welsey Snipes, Tawny Newsome, Theo Rossi, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lauren London, Billy Zane

Premieres November 24th

Light The Night

In the red light district of 1980s Taipei, women at a popular Japanese night club navigate jealousy, heartbreak, friendship, and love.

Starring: Ruby Lin, Cheryl Yang, Tony Yang, Rhydian Vaughan, Derek Chang, Esther Liu, Isa Hsieh, Nikki Hsieh, Puff Kuo, Cammy Chiang, Hu Wei-jie, Nash Zhang

Premieres November 26th

School of Chocolate

Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves ‘Best in Class’ after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.

Premieres November 26th

Elves

Hoping to reconnect over Christmas, a family of four travels to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be… elves. Real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family and pure survival.

Starring: Sonja Steen, Milo Toke Bendix Campanale, Ann Eleonora Jørgensen, Vivelill Søgaard Holm, Rasmus Hammerich, Peder Thomas Pedersen, Lila Nobel, Lukas Løkken

Premieres November 28th

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...