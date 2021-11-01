Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 5 of 8)

Part 4 Results

Spoiler Persona 4 Golden Never More (A Capella Version) 9 4 Ys: Memories of Celceta Underground Ruins Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Aurora Area 6 6* DJ Max Technika 2 D2 Resonance of Fate Ebel City – Night 7 5 Final Fantasy XIII Prelude Final Fantasy XIII-2 Win Or Lose [Naoshi Mizuta] 10 4 Final Fantasy XIII Defiers of Fate Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game Rock Club 9 6 Star Ocean: The Last Hope Blood on the Keys Shatter Kinetic Harvest 11 2 FTL Last Stand Time and Eternity Bout! Theme of Toki 8 6 Persona 3 Portable Sun VVVVVV Pressure Cooker 9 5 The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood Drownholt NieR Shadowlord 8 7 Sonic Colors Planet Wisp Act 1 Etrian Odyssey III Water Woods of the Submarine Ridge 4 7 The Munchables Chocolate Dining Final Fantasy XIII-2 Plains Of Eternity [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta] 6 8 7th Dragon Labyrinth – Ancient Ruins [Retro Version] Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel EXEC_FLIP_ARPHAGE/. 7 6 Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Main Theme Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Grassland Action 7* 7 Trails of Azure The Azure Arbitrator Persona 2: Innocent Sin Unbreakable Tie 4 10 Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Aqua Legasista bgm_11 9 5 The Sea Will Claim Everything The Sea Will Claim Everything, Part I Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled! Gotta Fly 6 7 Sonic Colors Sweet Mountain Act 1 [collapse]

The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...