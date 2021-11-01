Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 5 of 8)

Part 4 Results
Spoiler
|Persona 4 Golden
|Never More (A Capella Version)
|9
|4
|Ys: Memories of Celceta
|Underground Ruins
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Aurora Area
|6
|6*
|DJ Max Technika 2
|D2
|Resonance of Fate
|Ebel City – Night
|7
|5
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Prelude
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Win Or Lose [Naoshi Mizuta]
|10
|4
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Defiers of Fate
|Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game
|Rock Club
|9
|6
|Star Ocean: The Last Hope
|Blood on the Keys
|Shatter
|Kinetic Harvest
|11
|2
|FTL
|Last Stand
|Time and Eternity
|Bout! Theme of Toki
|8
|6
|Persona 3 Portable
|Sun
|VVVVVV
|Pressure Cooker
|9
|5
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood
|Drownholt
|NieR
|Shadowlord
|8
|7
|Sonic Colors
|Planet Wisp Act 1
|Etrian Odyssey III
|Water Woods of the Submarine Ridge
|4
|7
|The Munchables
|Chocolate Dining
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Plains Of Eternity [Agg Mix] [Naoshi Mizuta]
|6
|8
|7th Dragon
|Labyrinth – Ancient Ruins [Retro Version]
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|EXEC_FLIP_ARPHAGE/.
|7
|6
|Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
|Main Theme
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Grassland Action
|7*
|7
|Trails of Azure
|The Azure Arbitrator
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Unbreakable Tie
|4
|10
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Aqua
|Legasista
|bgm_11
|9
|5
|The Sea Will Claim Everything
|The Sea Will Claim Everything, Part I
|Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled!
|Gotta Fly
|6
|7
|Sonic Colors
|Sweet Mountain Act 1
[collapse]
The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, November 2nd at 9:00AM Pacific