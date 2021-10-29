The Weekly Shuffle Thread, HALLOWEEN Edition: Choose Your Own Theme!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! In a few days, Halloween will be upon us, and with it comes many opportunities to create a special shuffle. But since there are so many delightfully creepy words to choose from when it comes to the holiday, why not do something a little different: a Choose Your Own Theme day, Halloween edition!

Pick any word you like for your shuffle… on one condition! It must be something dark or spooky to fit in with the Halloween theme. Don’t be SCARED, grab some CANDY and share some DARK shuffles that strike FEAR into the hearts of MURDER and DEATH filled SOULS… get the picture? Enjoy the Halloween season, and I’ll see you all next time!

