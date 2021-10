Today’s Day Thread is dedicated to my single favorite love song, “I’ll Be Good to You” by the Brothers Johnson. It belongs to a category of songs I adore, namely “uptempo funk/disco songs that make committed monogamy sound utterly joyous.” (Two other good examples would be “Solid” by Ashford & Simpson and “We’ve Got Love” by Peaches’n’Herb.

Give this song a listen sometime today. It’ll lift your spirits higher than you expect.

