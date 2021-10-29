Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 4 of 8)

Part 3 Results

Spoiler

Final Fantasy XIII Chocobos Of Pulse 3 12 Legasista bgm_05
VVVVVV Potential For Anything 6* 6 Double Dragon Neon Countryside 1
Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Claw Theme (Vega) 4 9 Machinarium Gameboy Tune
The Sea Will Claim Everything Habanera of the Sun 7 7* Gravity Rush Pleasure Quarter
Final Fantasy XIII-2 Run 13 2 Rhythm Heaven Fever Kung Fu Ball
The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Yellow Brick Road 9 3 The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Castle of Oz
Donkey Kong Country Returns Slammin’ Steel 7 8 FTL Rockmen (Explore)
Bayonetta Battle for the Umbra Throne 10 6 Sonic Colors Aquarium Park Act 2
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky Temporal Tower 9 4 Sonic Generations Casino Night Pinball
Super Meat Boy Forest Funk 5 8 Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Seth’s Lab
Time Travelers Telephone that Passes through Time 8 4 Sonic Generations Crisis City Classic
Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure The Real Chevalier Diabolique [Tomoya Ohtani] 8 5 Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP The Prettiest Weed
Mighty Milky Way World 2 (Greens) 7 5 Ys: Memories of Celceta Ancient Land
Rayman Origins Lums of the Water 8 7 Donkey Kong Country Returns Aquatic Ambience Returns
Double Dragon Neon City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle 10 5 Gravity Rush Resistance and Extermination
Kirby’s Epic Yarn Dino Jungle 4 9 Bar Oasis Main Title

[collapse]

The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8

Or listen to every song here.

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, November 1st at 9:00AM Pacific