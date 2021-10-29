Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 4 of 8)

Part 3 Results
Spoiler
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Chocobos Of Pulse
|3
|12
|Legasista
|bgm_05
|VVVVVV
|Potential For Anything
|6*
|6
|Double Dragon Neon
|Countryside 1
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Claw Theme (Vega)
|4
|9
|Machinarium
|Gameboy Tune
|The Sea Will Claim Everything
|Habanera of the Sun
|7
|7*
|Gravity Rush
|Pleasure Quarter
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Run
|13
|2
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Kung Fu Ball
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Yellow Brick Road
|9
|3
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Castle of Oz
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Slammin’ Steel
|7
|8
|FTL
|Rockmen (Explore)
|Bayonetta
|Battle for the Umbra Throne
|10
|6
|Sonic Colors
|Aquarium Park Act 2
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
|Temporal Tower
|9
|4
|Sonic Generations
|Casino Night Pinball
|Super Meat Boy
|Forest Funk
|5
|8
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Seth’s Lab
|Time Travelers
|Telephone that Passes through Time
|8
|4
|Sonic Generations
|Crisis City Classic
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|The Real Chevalier Diabolique [Tomoya Ohtani]
|8
|5
|Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
|The Prettiest Weed
|Mighty Milky Way
|World 2 (Greens)
|7
|5
|Ys: Memories of Celceta
|Ancient Land
|Rayman Origins
|Lums of the Water
|8
|7
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Aquatic Ambience Returns
|Double Dragon Neon
|City Streets 2 – Mango Tango Neon Jungle
|10
|5
|Gravity Rush
|Resistance and Extermination
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Dino Jungle
|4
|9
|Bar Oasis
|Main Title
[collapse]
The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, November 1st at 9:00AM Pacific