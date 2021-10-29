Job Rants Thread – 10/29/2021 – Out Sick

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

As you might have guessed from the title, I’m currently working my through something, so I don’t have a lot to say. Think it’s a chill, because I’m still filly clothed and shivering like a chihuahua made of Jell-O, right now. Either way, it sucks, and it means I’m out.

“But Big Wheel,” I hear you say in my NyQuil-induced delirium: “why don’t you have topics prepared ahead of time just in case of situations exactly like this one?”

“Because that’s not how I do things.” I would say, and then fix you with a long, unblinking glare until you broke eye contact.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Jackets, people. For God’s sake, it’s almost November.

