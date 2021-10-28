Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 3 of 8)

Part 2 Results

Spoiler Journey Apotheosis 11 5 Summon Night GRANTHESE Valley of Snow Flurries FTL Milky Way (Explore) 8 4 Sleeping Dogs [H-KLUB] The Love I Want Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress Mind Mapping [Ryu] 4 8 VVVVVV Positive Force Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Party in the Clouds 10 4 Mighty Switch Force Jive Bot Mega Man 10 Nitro Man (Nitro Rider) 8 7 Madworld Ain’t That Funny (Sick YG) Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Discussion -HOPE VS DESPAIR- 5 9 Yakuza 5 Receive and Slash You Final Fantasy XIII-2 Knight Of The Goddess [Masashi Hamauzu] 7 8 Bayonetta The Gates of Hell 7th Dragon Battlefield- Swords Bursting 5 8 Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming Final Battle of Revolution [Masashi Hamauzu] Sonic Generations (3DS) Boss: Big Arm 6 8 To the Moon For River – Piano (Johnny’s Version) Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Ventus 5 10 Muramasa: The Demon Blade Desires Connected to The Enlightenment [A] [Yoshimi Kudo] Bravely Default Depressed Land 7 7* Sonic Generations Planet Wisp Modern DoDonPachi Resurrection Vertigo [Stage 5] [Manabu Namiki] 9 4 Mega Man 10 Special Stage 1 (Heart of Enker) Trails of Azure Unexpected Emergency 5 8 To the Moon To the Moon – Piano (Ending Version) Rhythm Heaven Fever Tap Trial 8* 8 NieR City of Commerce Journey The Road of Trials 11 5 Star Ocean: The Last Hope The Incarnation of Devil [Next-Gen Remix] DoDonPachi Resurrection Vertex [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki] 9 4 FTL Milky Way (Battle) [collapse]

The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, October 29th at 9:00AM Pacific

