Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 256 (Part 3 of 8)

Part 2 Results
Spoiler
|Journey
|Apotheosis
|11
|5
|Summon Night GRANTHESE
|Valley of Snow Flurries
|FTL
|Milky Way (Explore)
|8
|4
|Sleeping Dogs
|[H-KLUB] The Love I Want
|Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress
|Mind Mapping [Ryu]
|4
|8
|VVVVVV
|Positive Force
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Party in the Clouds
|10
|4
|Mighty Switch Force
|Jive Bot
|Mega Man 10
|Nitro Man (Nitro Rider)
|8
|7
|Madworld
|Ain’t That Funny (Sick YG)
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Discussion -HOPE VS DESPAIR-
|5
|9
|Yakuza 5
|Receive and Slash You
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Knight Of The Goddess [Masashi Hamauzu]
|7
|8
|Bayonetta
|The Gates of Hell
|7th Dragon
|Battlefield- Swords Bursting
|5
|8
|Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming
|Final Battle of Revolution [Masashi Hamauzu]
|Sonic Generations (3DS)
|Boss: Big Arm
|6
|8
|To the Moon
|For River – Piano (Johnny’s Version)
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Ventus
|5
|10
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Desires Connected to The Enlightenment [A] [Yoshimi Kudo]
|Bravely Default
|Depressed Land
|7
|7*
|Sonic Generations
|Planet Wisp Modern
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Vertigo [Stage 5] [Manabu Namiki]
|9
|4
|Mega Man 10
|Special Stage 1 (Heart of Enker)
|Trails of Azure
|Unexpected Emergency
|5
|8
|To the Moon
|To the Moon – Piano (Ending Version)
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Tap Trial
|8*
|8
|NieR
|City of Commerce
|Journey
|The Road of Trials
|11
|5
|Star Ocean: The Last Hope
|The Incarnation of Devil [Next-Gen Remix]
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Vertex [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki]
|9
|4
|FTL
|Milky Way (Battle)
The next round of single elimination! The top 256 has been broken up into 8 groups; only 2 weeks for this one!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, October 29th at 9:00AM Pacific