The Avocado Parenting Thread Needs to Sleep

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

This week let’s talk about one of the biggest issues for new parents and veterans alike: Sleeping.

How’s your kid sleeping? How hard is it to stick to nap times? Are you getting up often in the middle of the night? What’s worked and what hasn’t?

And how are you sleeping, as a parent? Do you get enough? Do you squeeze in naps when the kid is napping or do you chug caffeinated beverages and power through the day? How have your own sleep patterns been affected?

(The prompt is also just a suggestion: please feel free to vent or share about whatever you want related to parenting.)

