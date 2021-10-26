Stargirl/Supergirl Live Chat 10/26/21

Summer School Chapter 12

With the looming threat of Eclipso hanging over them, Courtney seeks help from an unlikely place; Mike’s search to find Thunderbolt leads him to Jakeem; Pat goes to extreme lengths to protect Rick.

I Believe in a Thing Called Love

When Lex Luthor appears by Nyxly’s side, Supergirl and team must deal with the emotional fallout of facing their two biggest foes at the same time. Alex makes plans for the perfect proposal to Kelly, but work keeps getting in the way

