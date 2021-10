Jiji is a character in Studio Ghibli’s 1989 (Japanese) / 1998 (English) film Kiki’s Delivery Service. Jiji serves as a sort of familiar to the titular Kiki, a 13-year-old witch seeking her purpose and way in the world. In the English dub, Jiji is voiced by the late great Phil Hartman. Most importantly, Jiji is very cute:

Have a great Night Thread, Avocados!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...