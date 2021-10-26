2021 World Series Thread — Houston Astros Vs. Atlanta Braves

Hey y’all.



This week baseball history will be made as the Houston Astros/Dusty Baker’s Team face off against the Atlanta Braves/Blooper’s Team. Tears will be shed. Balls will be hit. Joe Buck will stand next to a Hall of Famer.



Everyone play nice. Some of the folks here (myself included) have emotional stakes in who wins this. Also, yes, one team has fans who do a cringe chant. The other team cheated in at least one World Series (and even “won” it). Let’s try not to make the entire discussion about either subject. And let’s all be friends no matter what happens, okay?



Have fun, y’all! Please remember to shitpost responsibly.











Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...