Tuesday’s politics thread is trying to stay positive.

Even though I just finished the latest Opening Arguments podcast about how Roe v. Wade is toast, and Griswold v. Connecticut is probably next (that would be the challenge to Connecticut’s law outlawing contraception). Glad I re-upped my Mirena IUD, even though I’m only a few years from menopause. And if male-type people don’t want to read about icky girl stuff, then I suggest you vote so that I don’t have to justify this to you. Not that anyone here doesn’t understand that.

Anyway.

Here’s something cool:

NASA's Lucy mission is embarking on a 12-year expedition to explore Jupiter's Trojan asteroid swarms, which have never been observed https://t.co/LuepjnKpKf pic.twitter.com/exXmeo0FcY — CNN (@CNN) October 19, 2021

The Idiot was deposed for 4 1/2 hours regarding the assault that happened at Idiot Tower in NYC in 2015. Attorney for the victim, Benjamin Dictor said “The President was exactly how you would expect him to be, he answered questions the way you would expect Mr. Trump to answer questions and conducted himself in a manner that you would expect Mr. Trump to conduct himself.”

"We examined Mr. Trump on a variety of issues including statements he has made at various campaign events and rallies that counsel believes encouraged violence at those events or encouraged security guards to engage in violence …"https://t.co/P20jp6yhAK — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 19, 2021

Joel Greenberg is still giving new information to the Feds, wish he’d sing a little faster, but sing birdie, sing! Also, take comfort in the fact that Gaetz hired some seriously tough attorneys from out-of-state. The logic there being it won’t damage their careers if they piss off Florida judges. It means he knows he’s going to trial.

Matt Gaetz ally Joel Greenberg is giving investigators new information, prosecutors say https://t.co/jxpmrVAEyD — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 19, 2021

OK, be kind, be gracious, be generous of and to yourself. Wash your sheets with some fancy detergent. Treat yourself. Clean sheet day is gloriously indulgent.

