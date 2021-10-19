Tuesday’s politics thread is trying to stay positive.

Even though I just finished the latest Opening Arguments podcast about how Roe v. Wade is toast, and Griswold v. Connecticut is probably next (that would be the challenge to Connecticut’s law outlawing contraception). Glad I re-upped my Mirena IUD, even though I’m only a few years from menopause. And if male-type people don’t want to read about icky girl stuff, then I suggest you vote so that I don’t have to justify this to you. Not that anyone here doesn’t understand that.
Anyway.
Here’s something cool:
The Idiot was deposed for 4 1/2 hours regarding the assault that happened at Idiot Tower in NYC in 2015. Attorney for the victim, Benjamin Dictor said “The President was exactly how you would expect him to be, he answered questions the way you would expect Mr. Trump to answer questions and conducted himself in a manner that you would expect Mr. Trump to conduct himself.”
Joel Greenberg is still giving new information to the Feds, wish he’d sing a little faster, but sing birdie, sing! Also, take comfort in the fact that Gaetz hired some seriously tough attorneys from out-of-state. The logic there being it won’t damage their careers if they piss off Florida judges. It means he knows he’s going to trial.
OK, be kind, be gracious, be generous of and to yourself. Wash your sheets with some fancy detergent. Treat yourself. Clean sheet day is gloriously indulgent.