Yep, I made another OT regarding Six. For those who don’t know, Six is musical about the wives of Henry VIII as pop stars. Think of it as a Horrible Histories sketch with them doing a song in the style of Beyonce, Adele, and the Spice Girls.

The musical has finally opened on Broadway a couple weeks ago and I’m very happy for them (even though I don’t have enough to go to New York). So to celebrate, here’s there performance from the Olivier Awards in 2019:

