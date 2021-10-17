See Seafood? Sunday Food Thread 10/17

So another Sunday food thread is taking its inspiration from an OT. This one is El Santo’s Day Thread from Thursday about Vincent Price cooking fish in a dishwasher. I like seafood but don’t usually go nuts for it. Also I tend to like fish more than shellfish, most of the time. A fried catfish po’boy is right up my alley. I’m not sure that the sea offers up many vegan/vegetarian options beyond various seaweeds (though there is a huge variety of those), if you know of anything please clue me in!

So tell us your opinions/experiences with fish and seafood. Let’s eat!

