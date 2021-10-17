Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 17: Favorite Black Mirror Episode

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about one of my favorite properties with Black Mirror. While it’s unlikely we’ll see anything new again for a long time, there is still a lot to love in going back and rewatching them with space and time between that. What’s your favorite episode from a first time or a rewatch approach?

Bonus Prompt: You can guess this one easily; which one was your least favorite in delivering the horror you had thought it would go for?

