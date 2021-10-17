Werewolf 165: The Americans – Day 4

The Chief had a long day. Helping take out one of the people her parents secretly worked with was a lot to handle. But tracking down elusive criminals was something she was used to doing.

“Now…where in the world…is that other one hiding?” she wondered to herself.

“Right behind you,” a familiar voice said.

.--. ..- ... .... .. -. --. / -.. --- .-- -. / --- -. / -- .

“You? But I thought you were one of us.”

“Well, I was, but you know, sometimes things change, Chief.”

A glint of light reflecting off the fiend’s brandished weapon showed for just a moment before landing squarely in the Chief’s gut.

.--. .-. . ... ... .. -. --. / -.. --- .-- -. / --- -. / -.-- --- ..-

Blood started pouring out uncontrollably as she collapsed to the ground.

Trying feebly to cover the wound, the Chief managed to squeeze out her last words: “You won’t get away with this.”

Spiny Creature/The Chief has died. She was Peter Jennings (secret role).

-. --- / -- .- -. / .- ... -.- . -.. / ..-. --- .-.

Meanwhile, a certain octopus in a suit was making his way home. Putting criminals away made him tired, and he longed to see his children, to whom he could share his wisdom and his occasionally eye-rolling jokes.

But as he blubbed along, a man with a gun approached him.

..- -. -.. . .-. / .--. .-. . ... ... ..- .-. .

*blub* You know, we’re on the same side, the cephalopod said.

“You say that, but I know the truth. You’ve been turned, haven’t you?”

*blub* Think carefully before you pull that trigger, son, Octodad said. *blub* This is treason of the highest order, especially against your commanding officer.

- .... .- - / -... ..- .-. -. ... / .- / -... ..- .. .-.. -.. .. -. --. / -.. --- .-- -.

“It’s not treason if I’m killing the enemy. You command nothing! I’m making sure your slimy ass is going down if I have to do it myself.”

And with that, the trigger was pulled. However, it was not the gun he fired, but a hair dryer, blowing heat and drying up all the moisture around the octopus.

“Time to make some takoyaki,” the man said as the eight tentacles of his boss shriveled up.

... .--. .-.. .. - ... / .- / ..-. .- -- .. .-.. -.-- / .. -. / - .-- ---

He had hoped that there would be something on the would-be traitor’s person (so to speak), but all that came out of his pockets was a photo of his children, for whom he silently wept, unable to protect them, or anyone else, anymore.

Raven and Rose/Octodad has died. She was Frank Gaad (jailer).

At this, the man with the gun let his weapons fall from his hand. He was lucky to have gotten one spy, but his luck ended there. He was already on thin ice with his superiors, but now, having failed twice, he knew there would not be a third time.

.--. ..- - ... / .--. . --- .--. .-.. . / --- -. / ... - .-. . . - ...

Roles 8 Citizens (Town) – win when all KGB operatives are dead and no other conditions interfere. Patriots (Vanilla Town) – Have no power except the mod-given right of democracy during the day.

[CLASSIFIED] (Investigator) – Can see if someone is a citizen (town) or a KGB operative (wolf). If they hit an operative, that operative will be bugged, unbeknownst to the operative. If the investigator is killed after having bugged an operative, the other KGB agents will find the bug and kill the bugged operative as a traitor (note: this will not occur if the bugged operative is the only wolf left). They can only bug up to one living KGB operative at any time.

Frank Gaad (Jailer) – Can prevent someone from performing a night action and from being killed. They cannot jail themselves nor can they jail the same person two nights in a row.

[CLASSIFIED] (Vigilante) – Can choose someone to kill each night in the name of justice. However, if they kill two citizens, they will turn in their weapon, unable to use it for the remainder of the game.

[CLASSIFIED] (Backup) – When the first of the town roles dies, they will fill in for them as a replacement. They will not be given information on their predecessor’s actions. 1 KGB operative (Wolves) – win when their numbers are equal to/greater than that of town’s and no other conditions interfere. Each operative will take turns carrying out the night kill. блокатор (Role blocker) – can prevent a citizen from doing anything that might do damage to the operatives’ plans. They cannot block the same person two nights in a row.

вербовщик (Recruiter) – can convert one patriot to join the Russian cause. If they pick a non-vanilla player or if they or their target are jailed, no recruitment will occur that night.

шпионы (Vanilla Wolf) There are also secret roles hidden among the players, some of whom have their own win condition. These roles will not be revealed until their deaths. The game will end if any secret win condition is met before either town or wolves’ win conditions are met; players will be warned if and when that becomes a possibility. [collapse]

Players Goat Lamb Nate Mail Robot (secret role) Copywight Hoho вербовщик/Elizabeth Jennings (wolf recruiter/secret role) Jake Gramps шпионы/Phillip Jennings (vanilla wolf/secret role) Spiny Peter Jennings (secret role) Lindsay American patriot (vanilla town) Raven Frank Gaad (town jailer) Marlowe American patriot (vanilla town) Queequeg American patriot (vanilla town) Emm блокатор (wolf role blocker) Kim Tiff Cop Wasp Bones Backups: Indy Plow [collapse]

Rules Order of actions: Jailing/Blocking, Investigation, Recruitment, Kills Ties will result in all players with the most votes being killed. No editing comments or quoting directly from QT’s. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Monday, October 18 at 7 PM MDT/3 AM CEDT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...