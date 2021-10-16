The Burrito Night Thread is Fucking Delicious

Guys, I know it’s late, but you know what I could go for? A fucking burrito!



I mean, yeah, I can’t ACTUALLY have one right now, but fuck, guys, there was a spiral about them in the OT today, and now I really, really want one.

Taco Bell might still be open. I guess I could go there. It’s a shame they got rid of the XXL Grilled Stuffed Burrito and the 7-Layer Burrito, but they still have plenty of yummy options. And they aren’t overly large, so I can eat more than one of them.



OR I could go for Chipotle. Sure, they’re more expensive (actually, no, they are FUCKING expensive), but you get a really big burrito there (though do you get more bang for your buck if you get three tacos instead for the same price?).

There’s also the “authentic” burrito, which you traditionally don’t eat with your hands and has the sauce poured on top. These tend to be served like extra large enchiladas at most restaurants, with beans and rice on the side (and they always give you way too much rice).

And then there are those “specialty” burrito joints which charge you like eighteen dollars for a single burrito. Has anyone here had those? Are they worth the money? Is it like the fucking best burrito ever when you have one?



Have a delicious night, Avocados!





