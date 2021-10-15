Weekly Wrestling Thread Slamovich Edition

AEW:

-Warner Media and AEW are working on a kind of Network setup for AEW. Over the top streaming of all archival PPV’s and weekly tv shows

-Tony Khan leaks(?) Full Gear card

WWE:

-Nothing really.

ROH/IMPACT/NJPW/INDIE’s

-Knockouts Knockdown aired and was a very solid show with tons of debuts and first time people in Impact. The tournament for the title shot was won by Mercedes Martinez and Masha Slamovich got signed to the company. The show started with a ten bell salute to Daffney. The IIconics debuting at Bound for Glory against DECAY.

-Minoru Suzuki coming to impact also.

