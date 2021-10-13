Smash Tournament: Smash 64 Round Two

Character Results:
- The character with the most votes was Samus, possibly experiencing a Dread-fueled boost.
- The character with the least votes overall was Yoshi, despite his legendary disrespectful move of turning his opponent into an egg and spitting him out over the side of the stage.
- The character with the least votes who still won was Donkey Kong, a character I like much better in his platforming games than in Smash.
- The character with the least votes to lose is Smash mainstay Pikachu, whose down-B will live on in our hearts.
Stage Results:
- The stage with the most votes was Hyrule Castle, because who doesn’t love getting tossed into the air by a tornado?
- The stage with the least votes was Peach’s Castle, which suffers from an awkward layout.
- The stage with the least votes that still won was Congo Jungle, a stage I consider a longtime staple, with a fun layout and those barrels at the bottom.
- The stage with the most votes to still lose was Sector Z, a stage that is all but forgotten now that Corneria replaced it.