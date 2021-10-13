Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 13: Your Favorite Monster Design

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to talk about monster design! There are so many skilled craftsmen out there that bring these creations to life from the minds of many others as well as themselves. We’ll take a two-tiered approach to this prompt as we want to know your favorite classic monster design and your favorite modern one?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the worst horror monster design out there that doesn’t achieve its goals?

