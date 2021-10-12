Smash Tournament: Smash 64 Round One

Welcome to the tournament of Super Smash Bros. characters!

How this is going to work: We will have five separate short tournaments, each one covering the newcomers of the five main Smash games (64, Melee, Brawl, WiiU/3DS, Ultimate). Once each of these tournaments has concluded, we will have a final tournament featuring the top three of each game, plus one wildcard character.

In addition, I’ll be doing a side tournament for the stages!

This first round covers the twelve original characters of Smash 64, as well as eight of the nine stages. Dream Land has been given a bye to the last round due to its ongoing popularity.

