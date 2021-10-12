Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (10/12)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, you place on the Avocado to talk will win your fellow commenters!

This year saw the release of Zack Snyder’s latest visionary effort, Army of the Dead.

Zombie films have been around since 1932, with White Zombie being the first zombie film. This was a zombie of the voodoo variety. Later, zombie films would evolve thanks to Richard Matheson’s I Am Legend, first adapted in 1964 as The Last Man on Earth. Instead of simply being a dead corpse reanimated by magic, zombies were now inescapable hoardes that would populate the earth after an apocalypse.

The shambling, creeping inevitability of zombies would be popularized again thanks to George Romero. 1968’s Night of the Living Dead saw the zombies as an allegory for racism and the Cold War.

Night was followed by a tangled series of sequels. Some were directed by Romero (Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead), some were not (The Return of the Living Dead). These films would inspire directors in the 2000’s… especially one young upstart named Zack Snyder. His Dawn of the Dead remake would give zombies another upgrade.

Tired: shambling.

Wired: scrambling.

Zombie films got oversaturated for a while there in the post-Dawn of the Dead landscape. Eventually there would be zombie romances (Warm Bodies) and zombie Disney original high school comedies (Zombies). But by the time Army of the Dead came out, I was like, “You know… maybe I’m in the mood for a zombie movie again.

Today’s bonus prompt: what is your favorite zombie movie?

Next week: haunted houses

