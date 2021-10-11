The Monday Politics Thread is Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Columbus Day Helped Italians Become ‘White’, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Explains

This excerpt from “Not ‘A Nation of Immigrants’” explains how Italian immigrants used Christopher Columbus to assimilate to American culture and whiteness. Teen Vogue

Land acknowledgments meant to honor Indigenous people too often do the opposite – erasing American Indians and sanitizing history instead

Land acknowledgments have been used to start conversations regarding how non-Indigenous people can support Indigenous sovereignty and advocate for land repatriation. Yet the historical and anthropological facts demonstrate that many contemporary land acknowledgments unintentionally communicate false ideas about the history of dispossession and the current realities of American Indians and Alaska Natives. And those ideas can have detrimental consequences for Indigenous peoples and nations. The Conversation

Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people

Monday’s federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus is highlighting the ongoing divide between those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian American history and others horrified by an annual tribute that ignores native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism. AP

Native Hawaiians demand justice for sex-trafficking victims amid searches for missing women

“Everybody knows that it’s happening, everybody knows that it’s a problem,” said Lasconia, an advocate for the feminist group AF3IRM. “It’s been so normalized — with over 100 years of colonization — so people feel defeated and don’t have the vocabulary to articulate these experiences.” ABC News

Sunrise Movement Launches Hot Bisexuals Against Kyrsten Sinema Phonebank

Kyrsten Sinema is America’s first openly bisexual senator — a source of consternation for bisexuals frustrated by her centrist politics. Today, some self-described “hot bisexuals” with the Sunrise Movement are taking matters into their own hands. Teen Vogue

Maya Angelou Among 5 Women to Be Honored on New U.S. Coins

The coins are a part of the U.S Mint’s American Women Quarters Program, which will release coins honoring trailblazing women every year from 2022 to 2025. The Root

Covid-19 has taken the parents or grandparents of 140,000 US children, and minorities were hit harder

More than 140,000 US children have lost a parent or grandparent who takes care of them to Covid-19, CDC researchers reported Thursday, which is as many as one in 500 US kids. Children from racial and ethnic minorities were far more likely to lose such a caregiver, the CDC-led team found. CNN

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic’

Our recent modeling work suggests that last year’s tamped-down influenza season could lead to a surge in flu cases this coming season. Knowridge Science Report

How Gay Marielitos Changed Immigration

In 1980, 125,000 Cubans left the port of Mariel, mostly by boat, bound for the United States. The exodus included at least a thousand homosexuals rejected as undesirables by the regime of Fidel Castro. At the time, the US Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) used homosexuality as grounds for exclusion from entry into the country. But according to historian Julio Capó Jr, “the evidence suggests the U.S. did not deport a single Marielito solely based on his or her homosexuality.” JSTOR

It’s Not Misinformation. It’s Amplified Propaganda.

You don’t need fake accounts to spread ampliganda online. Real people will happily do it. The Atlantic

Czech voters oust communists from parliament for first time since 1948

Czech voters evicted the communists from parliament on Saturday for the first time since the end of World War Two, voting out a party whose forebears ruled the central European nation from 1948 until the Velvet Revolution of 1989 that ushered in democracy. Reuters

Czech election: Milos Zeman in intensive care after vote

Czech President Milos Zeman has been taken to hospital amid political upheaval after a surprise opposition win in parliamentary elections. BBC

Sebastian Kurz departure is further blow to Europe’s centre-right

Europe’s ailing centre-right is mourning the departure of a second high-profile conservative leader in the space of a month, as Austria’s chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, announced he would resign over allegations he encouraged the use of public funds to buy himself positive media coverage. The Guardian

S.Korea’s Lee wins ruling party primary in presidential race overshadowed by scandal

Lee Jae-myung became the presidential candidate for South Korea’s ruling party on Sunday, hoping to overcome a property scandal and gather national support while conservative opponents trade barbs over anal acupuncture and fortune-tellers. Reuters

Turnout at Iraqi national election as low as 25% as many boycott polls

Disillusioned youth and middle classes stay home rather than vote for system they believe has failed The Guardian

As US returns to the UN Human Rights Council, it confronts an increasingly forceful China

The latest US effort to challenge China’s expanding global footprint will take place on Wednesday when Washington is expected to return to the United Nations Human Rights Council at a time when Beijing is working overtime to blunt criticism over its crackdown in Xinjiang and revamp the UN in line with its world view. South China Morning Post

Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Face Federal Civil Rights Charges

On Friday, October 8, the Justice Department announced that they will not file criminal civil rights charges against the white police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in August 2020. The Associated Press reports that Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey will not face federal charges after state prosecutors reviewed evidence of the shooting, which included police reports, witness accounts, and video footage. Prosecutors ultimately concluded that there “wasn’t enough evidence” to prove that the officer used excessive force or that he violated Blake’s federal rights. Teen Vogue

GOP Operative: Helping Kids of Color Feel Like They Belong Hurts White Kids

Mary Beeman done ran out here in the year of our Lord Zendaya and claimed that loving up Black children hurts white conservative kids. The Root

The History of National Coming Out Day Contains Both Pride and Pain

For many, the day holds deep personal and political importance. And its history would preview painful battles for LGBTQ+ people. them.

Three arrested after shootout in St. Paul bar that left 1 dead, 14 injured

Three men were arrested after a young woman was killed and at least 14 other people were injured in a shootout in a bar early Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota, police said. NBC News

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...