Dark Ark Night Thread (10/10)

Here’s another scary series for you to read on the Road to Halloween.

Dark Ark by writer Cullen Bunn and artist Juan Doe from Aftershock Comics.

The synopsis – “The wickedness of mankind has moved the Creator to destroy the world by way of the flood. Noah has been tasked with building an ark to save his family and the animals of the world. But this is not Noah’s story. For darker powers have commanded the sorcerer Shrae to build his own ark and save the unnatural creatures of the world—such as the vampires, the dragons, the naga, and the manticore. But what will happen on a vessel crawling with monsters, where insidious intrigue and horrific violence are the rule of law?”

Something to Discuss – Which mythological creature would end up on the Dark Ark?

