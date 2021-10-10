00’s One Hit Wonder Tournament – Round 2

Alright time to see what made it through:
Round 1 Results
Match 1: The Fratellis (41) vs. J-Kwon (17)
Match 2: Nine Days (43) vs. She Wants Revenge (20)
Match 3: Flobots (33) vs. A Touch of Class (24)
Match 4: Peter Bjorn and John (45) vs. Dirty Vegas (32)
Match 5: Anna Nalick (43) vs. Baha Men (39)
Match 6: The Darkness (68) vs. Howie Day (13)
Match 7: Feist (59) vs. Crazy Town (29)
Match 8: Gnarls Barkley (65) vs. Corinne Bailey Rae (22)
Match 9: Alien Ant Farm (61) vs. Plain-White T’s (19)
Match 10: Darude (41) vs. t.A.T.u. (31)
Match 11: Junior Senior (44) vs. The Ataris (24)
Match 12: La Roux (44) vs. Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros (29)
Match 13: Caesars (33) vs. Yellowcard (23)
Match 14: Fountains of Wayne (50) vs. Estelle (38)
Match 15: Vanessa Carlton (46) vs. Afroman (42)
Match 16: The Postal Service (51) vs. Wheatus (23)
Some sweet stats:
Artist with lowest votes to progress to the next round – Flobots (33) against A Touch of Class (24)
Sketch with most votes to be eliminated – Afroman (42) in a close fight against Vanessa Carlton (46)
Biggest beatdown – The Darkness (68) beat Howie Day (13) by a whopping 55 votes.
Voting will end 12 October, 10PM EDT