00’s One Hit Wonder Tournament – Round 2

Alright time to see what made it through:

Round 1 Results Match 1: The Fratellis (41) vs. J-Kwon (17)

Match 2: Nine Days (43) vs. She Wants Revenge (20)

Match 3: Flobots (33) vs. A Touch of Class (24)

Match 4: Peter Bjorn and John (45) vs. Dirty Vegas (32)

Match 5: Anna Nalick (43) vs. Baha Men (39)

Match 6: The Darkness (68) vs. Howie Day (13)

Match 7: Feist (59) vs. Crazy Town (29)

Match 8: Gnarls Barkley (65) vs. Corinne Bailey Rae (22)

Match 9: Alien Ant Farm (61) vs. Plain-White T’s (19)

Match 10: Darude (41) vs. t.A.T.u. (31)

Match 11: Junior Senior (44) vs. The Ataris (24)

Match 12: La Roux (44) vs. Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros (29)

Match 13: Caesars (33) vs. Yellowcard (23)

Match 14: Fountains of Wayne (50) vs. Estelle (38)

Match 15: Vanessa Carlton (46) vs. Afroman (42)

Match 16: The Postal Service (51) vs. Wheatus (23)

Some sweet stats:

Artist with lowest votes to progress to the next round – Flobots (33) against A Touch of Class (24)

Sketch with most votes to be eliminated – Afroman (42) in a close fight against Vanessa Carlton (46)

Biggest beatdown – The Darkness (68) beat Howie Day (13) by a whopping 55 votes.

Voting will end 12 October, 10PM EDT

