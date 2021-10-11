Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 11

Here are today’s contestants:

Jonathan, an actor, does Shakespeare Star Wars;

Jessica, a statistical research specialist, has a tattoo in tribute to her late mother; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, is getting recognized by people he wonders if he knows. Matt is a 38-day champ with winnings of $1,518,601.

Matt had the lead as usual after round one, but soon fell to third place in DJ, while Jonathan found both DDs back-to-back late in the game. Going into FJ it was Jonathan at $14,600, Jessica with $14,400 and Matt at $10,600.

DD1 – $600 – THIS ONE GOES TO 2011 – With a landing in July 2011, the 135-mission program using these came to an end (Jonathan doubled to $3,200 vs. $7,400 for Matt.)

DD2 – $1,200 – GEORGE WASHINGTON DID IT – A 1791 proclamation by President George ordered the first this of the District of Columbia; a young George would’ve done it himself (Jonathan lost $2,000 from his score of $12,800 vs. $13,600 for Jessica and $8,600 for Matt.)

DD3 – $800 – NATIONAL LITERARY TITLES – In this Michael Ondaatje novel, a badly burned plane crash victim remembers a fateful love affair (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Jonathan took the lead, winning $3,000 from his total of $10,800.)

FJ – COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD – Nazi Germany annexed this nation & divided it into regions of the Alps & the Danube; the Allies later divided it into 4 sectors

Jonathan and Jessica were correct on FJ, with the win going to Jonathan as he doubled to $29,200. Matt’s only chance to come out on top was if both opponents missed, but it was not to be and his 38-game streak came to an end. Congratulations to Matt, as well as to Jonathan and Jessica for a fantastic game!

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are space shuttles? DD2 – What is survey? DD3 – What is “The English Patient”? FJ – What is Austria? (Matt said Poland.)

