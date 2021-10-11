Jon Kent Comes Out!

Superboy is bi! Happy National Coming Out Day!

Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 will feature the coming out of Clark Kent’s son Jonathan. He joins Iceman, Midnighter, Apollo, Batwoman, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Tim Drake and countless other queer superheroes celebrated in comics and ignored by major film studios.

Northstar was Marvel’s first openly gay superhero. His coming out in 1992 caused a sensation. Sadly his sexuality was the most interesting thing about him. But he opened the door for others to step through.

Share your thoughts on Jon Kent, queer rep, and your favorite comic characters in general.

