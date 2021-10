Pretty simple really: there are 25 films in the Eon/Broccoli Bond series (which does not include the original Casino Royale or Never Say Never Again). Three movies have multiple themes, so we have 28 songs competing for the title of best Bond song ever (so far).

In this round, the bottom 12 vote-getters will be eliminated, while the top 16 will move on to a single-elimination tournament, with the seeding based on number of votes in this round. Vote for as many of the nominees as you like.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...