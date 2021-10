Remember when MTV used to play music videos?

Two of the music videos that absolutely terrified me as a child were Michael Jackson‘s Thriller and Herbie Hancock‘s Rockit. I am including the video for Rockit down below for your viewing pleasure. Very imaginative but also the stuff of nightmares.

Something to Discuss – What music video scared you when you were a young child?

