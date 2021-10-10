Ted Lasso Season 2 Discussion (Yeaaaaaaah)

What was the 2020 pandemic’s ultimate comfort and feel-good show became the 2021 pandemic source of ire for a lot of people it seemed. I appreciated how season 2 was just doing what it was doing and the best aspects of the season, namely revolving around Ted and struggling with therapy, ultimately made it worth watching after having a season of him always being the shining beacon of hope for everyone else. I don’t think everything worked, and with how hard the show goes on it’s themes about fatherhood could honestly be cloying at times (unpopular opinion: didn’t like the Rick Roll at the funeral), but I think it pulled through with the last two episodes of the season.

For a much thorough breakdown of season 2 I highly recommend Film Crit Hulk‘s episodic reviews (free to read on his Patreon).

Here’s to you Nate, you wanker.

