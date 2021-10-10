Soup’s On! Sunday Food Thread 10/10

We’re getting a little taste of fall weather but mostly some of the good soup ingredients are really plentiful right now. We’ve made (and eaten) two batches of roasted jalapeño soup and currently have a pot of sambar on to simmer. As we get more into autumn I’m sure there will be plenty of others. In fact, I know we’re pretty flush with potatoes (from the store, not our garden) and I haven’t made a potato soup in forever. Gonna change that soon!

By the way, here’s the story behind that header image- https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2019/11/03/772030934/soups-on-and-on-thai-beef-noodle-brew-has-been-simmering-for-45-years

