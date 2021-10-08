Weekly Wrestling Thread Celebrates Good Times

AEW:

-Dynamite turns 2 already

-Mark Henry and (ofcourse) Bully Ray like shooting on guys and defending JBL levels bullying on their radio show

-Dynamite officially moving to TBS and announces the TBS Woman Championship

-Blue Meanie AND Crowbar were on the upcoming AEW Dark tapings

-CM Punk vs Daniel Garcia for Rampage

WWE:

-Kenny Dykstra has been working as a WWE Performance Center Coach

NJPW/ROH/IMPACT:

-*shrugs*

Others:

-WOW women of wrestling returns with AJ Mendez/Lee as it’s executive producer

