Friday New Music 10/8

It’s Friday! And not just any Friday, but this friday has a new The World is a Beautiful Place and & Am No Longer Afraid to Die album, and isn’t that all we need? I cannot wait to listen to this, and I can’t wait to keep listening to it over and over.

— 1970s Film Stock – Third Anthem

— Alda – A Distant Fire

— Alice TM – Little Body In Orbit

— Antichrist Siege Machine – Purifying Blade

— Astral Swans – Astral Swans

— Astræa – Looking Up EP

— Atmosphere – WORD?

— AVAWAVES – Chrysalis

— BADBADNOTGOOD – Talk Memory

— Bahamas – Live to Tape, Volume I EP

— Baracutanga – Volver Atrás

— Bardo Pond – Amanita (25th Anniversary Edition)

— Barrett Martin – Stillpoint

— Battle Ave – Battle Ave EP

— Billy Bragg – The Million Things That Never Happened

— Birdtalker – Birdtalker

— Black Sites – Untrue

— Blake Rose – A World Gone By EP

— boylife – gelato

— Bre Kennedy – Note to Self

— Britt Devens – Back To Me EP

— B.U.S. – The Unknow Secretary (Reissue)

— Cannabis Corpse – Blunted at Birth (Vinyl Reissue)

— Caravan – It’s None of Your Business

— Celina Sharma – Cece EP

— Cemetary Sun – Ascension

— Chad Lawson – Christmas In My Dreams EP

— The Charlatans – The Charlatans (Vinyl Reissue)

— Christian Death – The Dark Age Renaissance Collection Part 3: The Age Of Decadence

— Christian Lopez – The Other Side

— Craig Taborn – Shadow Plays

— Creeping Death – The Edge of Existence EP

— Darren Criss – A Very Darren Christmas

— Del Water Gap – Del Water Gap

— Desalmado – Mass Mental Devolution

— Destroy Boys – Open Mouth, Open Heart

— Dirtsa – Alethia’s Calling EP

— Don Toliver – Life of a Don

— Donna Summer – I’m a Rainbow (Recovered & Recoloured)

— Dos Santos – City of Mirrors

— Eclipse – Wired

— Efterklang – Windflowers

— Elderbrook – Innerlight EP

— Endless – Lapse: The Guilt We Hold

— Fauness – Maiden No More EP

— Flood Twin – Flood Twin

— Folios – Dispatch

— G’emma – Types of Water EP

— Gia Woods – Heartbreak Country EP

— Grant Pavol – Reflections EP

— Gregory Dwane – Gregory Dwane

— Gus G. – Quantum Leap

— The Halo Trees – Summergloom

— The High 70s – Glitter Box

— Howlin Rain – The Dharma Wheel

— In Solastalgia, EitherWay – Morii EP

— James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart

— Jax Anderson – Songs For Every Condition

— J.D. Wilkes and the Legendary Shack Shakers – Cockadoodledeux

— Jeff Scott Soto – The Duets Collection, Vol. 1

— JOHN – Nocturnal Manoeuvres

— John Coltrane – A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle

— Jojoftheejungle – The Red Line EP

— Jon Patrick Walker – The Rented Tuxedo & Other Songs

— Joshua Crumbly – ForEver

— Julianna Riccardi – Full Cup

— Karen Peris (of Innocence Mission) – A Song Is Way Above the Lawn

— Karloff – Karloff

— Karma Kids – vibes. [part 2]

— Kay Young – This Here Feels Good EP

— Kevin Morby – A Night at the Little Los Angeles

— KITE – Currents

— Kowloon Walled City – Piecework

— Krave – Inner Asylum EP

— Kurt Elling – SuperBlue

— Ladyhawke – Time Flies

— Lala Lala – I Want The Door To Open

— The Last Gang – Noise Noise Noise

— The Late Ones – The Fourth Quarter

— Laurel Premo – Golden Loam

— Lizard Music – Arizone!

— Local H – Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3

— Low Hum – Nonfiction

— LP – Churches

— Magdalena Bay – Mercurial World

— Manimal – Armageddon

— Marc E. Bassy – Little Men

— Matt Costa – Yellow Coat (Deluxe)

— Matt Maltese – Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow

— Mercury Circle – Killing Moons

— Mia Carucci – As Above So Below EP

— Michael Vincent Waller – Classic$

— Moody Beach – Assembly of the Wild EP

— Morningsiders – Easy Does It EP

— My Son the Doctor – Taste Those Dreams EP

— Natalie Hemby – Pins And Needles

— Nathan Evans Fox – Wasted Love

— The National Parks – A Mix For The End Of The World – Part 1

— Newton Faulkner – Interference (Of Light)

— Nick Zanca – Cacerolazo

— Nightwatchers – Common Crusaders

— Noah Gunderson – A Pillar Of Salt

— Non Residents – Against Police Brutality

— Nothing – The Great Dismal B-Sides

— NTO – APNEA

— OFTEN – Dirty Saint

— Oh Wonder – 22 Break

— The Omnific – Escapades

— Our Man in the Bronze Age – Hexed Endeavors

— Plain Mister Smith – Plain Mister Smith EP

— Porches – All Day Gentle Hold !

— Proc Fiskal – Siren Spine Sysex

— The Pxrtals – La Poétesse

— RⱯHM ⚉ – So Close But So Far

— The Record Company – Play Loud

— Ritual Cloak + Autumn Juvenile – A Human Being Is The Best Disguise

— Roger Glover (of Deep Purple) – Snapshot (Reissue)

— Runrummer – Outer Space EP

— S. Raekwon – Where I’m at Now

— Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

— Sam Tesky (of The Tesky Brothers) – Cycles

— Scott Hirsch (of Hiss Golden Messenger) – Windless Day

— Sean Rowe – The Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights

— Shady Nasty – CLUBSMOKE EP

— Shannon Lay – Geist

— Shiv – The Love Interlude EP

— Shower Curtain – Something Instead EP

— Shy, Low – Snake Behind The Sun

— Simon Stanley – Floating Down the River

— Siren’s Rain – Rise Forth

— Sleepy Hallow – Still Sleep? (Deluxe)

— Slow Down Molasses – Minor Deaths

— Son Step – New Ears EP

— Station – Perspective

— STHENO – Wardance

— Sugarcult – Start Static (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Taraka (formerly of Prince Rama) – Welcome to Paradise Lost

— Thomas Csorba – From The Jordan EP

— Thoughtcrimes – Tap Night EP (Reissue)

— TOMI – Sweet, Sweet Honey EP

— Topdown Dialectic – Vol. 3

— Trivium – In The Court Of The Dragon

— Untamed Land – Like Creatures Seeking Their Own Forms

— UPSAHL – Lady Jesus

— Various Artists – Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2

— The Velveteers – Nightmare Daydream

— Violent Femmes – Why Do Birds Sing? (Deluxe Edition)

— Vök – Feeding on a Tragedy EP

— W.H. Lung – Vanities

— Ward White – Dirty Clouds

— We Are Scientists – Huffy

— The Wild Feathers – Alvarado

— The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die – Illusory Walls (Digital Release)

— Wyndow – Wyndow

— Xochimoki. –Temple of the New Sun

— Yellow Shoots – The Green Album (Deluxe)

— Zoe & Cloyd – Rebuild

