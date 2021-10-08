Friday New Music 10/8

It’s Friday! And not just any Friday, but this friday has a new The World is a Beautiful Place and & Am No Longer Afraid to Die album, and isn’t that all we need? I cannot wait to listen to this, and I can’t wait to keep listening to it over and over.
— 1970s Film Stock – Third Anthem
— Alda – A Distant Fire
— Alice TM – Little Body In Orbit
— Antichrist Siege Machine – Purifying Blade
— Astral Swans – Astral Swans
— Astræa – Looking Up EP
— Atmosphere – WORD?
— AVAWAVES – Chrysalis
— BADBADNOTGOOD – Talk Memory
— Bahamas – Live to Tape, Volume I EP
— Baracutanga – Volver Atrás
— Bardo Pond – Amanita (25th Anniversary Edition)
— Barrett Martin – Stillpoint
— Battle Ave – Battle Ave EP
— Billy Bragg – The Million Things That Never Happened
— Birdtalker – Birdtalker
— Black Sites – Untrue
— Blake Rose – A World Gone By EP
— boylife – gelato
— Bre Kennedy – Note to Self
— Britt Devens – Back To Me EP
— B.U.S. – The Unknow Secretary (Reissue)
— Cannabis Corpse – Blunted at Birth (Vinyl Reissue)
— Caravan – It’s None of Your Business
— Celina Sharma – Cece EP
— Cemetary Sun – Ascension
— Chad Lawson – Christmas In My Dreams EP
— The Charlatans – The Charlatans (Vinyl Reissue)
— Christian Death – The Dark Age Renaissance Collection Part 3: The Age Of Decadence
— Christian Lopez – The Other Side
— Craig Taborn – Shadow Plays
— Creeping Death – The Edge of Existence EP
— Darren Criss – A Very Darren Christmas
— Del Water Gap – Del Water Gap
— Desalmado – Mass Mental Devolution
— Destroy Boys – Open Mouth, Open Heart
— Dirtsa – Alethia’s Calling EP
— Don Toliver – Life of a Don
— Donna Summer – I’m a Rainbow (Recovered & Recoloured)
— Dos Santos – City of Mirrors
— Eclipse – Wired
— Efterklang – Windflowers
— Elderbrook – Innerlight EP
— Endless – Lapse: The Guilt We Hold
— Fauness – Maiden No More EP
— Flood Twin – Flood Twin
— Folios – Dispatch
— G’emma – Types of Water EP
— Gia Woods – Heartbreak Country EP
— Grant Pavol – Reflections EP
— Gregory Dwane – Gregory Dwane
— Gus G. – Quantum Leap
— The Halo Trees – Summergloom
— The High 70s – Glitter Box
— Howlin Rain – The Dharma Wheel
— In Solastalgia, EitherWay – Morii EP
— James Blake – Friends That Break Your Heart
— Jax Anderson – Songs For Every Condition
— J.D. Wilkes and the Legendary Shack Shakers – Cockadoodledeux
— Jeff Scott Soto – The Duets Collection, Vol. 1
— JOHN – Nocturnal Manoeuvres
— John Coltrane – A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle
— Jojoftheejungle – The Red Line EP
— Jon Patrick Walker – The Rented Tuxedo & Other Songs
— Joshua Crumbly – ForEver
— Julianna Riccardi – Full Cup
— Karen Peris (of Innocence Mission) – A Song Is Way Above the Lawn
— Karloff – Karloff
— Karma Kids – vibes. [part 2]
— Kay Young – This Here Feels Good EP
— Kevin Morby – A Night at the Little Los Angeles
— KITE – Currents
— Kowloon Walled City – Piecework
— Krave – Inner Asylum EP
— Kurt Elling – SuperBlue
— Ladyhawke – Time Flies
— Lala Lala – I Want The Door To Open
— The Last Gang – Noise Noise Noise
— The Late Ones – The Fourth Quarter
— Laurel Premo – Golden Loam
— Lizard Music – Arizone!
— Local H – Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3
— Low Hum – Nonfiction
— LP – Churches
— Magdalena Bay – Mercurial World
— Manimal – Armageddon
— Marc E. Bassy – Little Men
— Matt Costa – Yellow Coat (Deluxe)
— Matt Maltese – Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow
— Mercury Circle – Killing Moons
— Mia Carucci – As Above So Below EP
— Michael Vincent Waller – Classic$
— Moody Beach – Assembly of the Wild EP
— Morningsiders – Easy Does It EP
— My Son the Doctor – Taste Those Dreams EP
— Natalie Hemby – Pins And Needles
— Nathan Evans Fox – Wasted Love
— The National Parks – A Mix For The End Of The World – Part 1
— Newton Faulkner – Interference (Of Light)
— Nick Zanca – Cacerolazo
— Nightwatchers – Common Crusaders
— Noah Gunderson – A Pillar Of Salt
— Non Residents – Against Police Brutality
— Nothing – The Great Dismal B-Sides
— NTO – APNEA
— OFTEN – Dirty Saint
— Oh Wonder – 22 Break
— The Omnific – Escapades
— Our Man in the Bronze Age – Hexed Endeavors
— Plain Mister Smith – Plain Mister Smith EP
— Porches – All Day Gentle Hold !
— Proc Fiskal – Siren Spine Sysex
— The Pxrtals – La Poétesse
— RⱯHM ⚉ – So Close But So Far
— The Record Company – Play Loud
— Ritual Cloak + Autumn Juvenile – A Human Being Is The Best Disguise
— Roger Glover (of Deep Purple) – Snapshot (Reissue)
— Runrummer – Outer Space EP
— S. Raekwon – Where I’m at Now
— Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
— Sam Tesky (of The Tesky Brothers) – Cycles
— Scott Hirsch (of Hiss Golden Messenger) – Windless Day
— Sean Rowe – The Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights
— Shady Nasty – CLUBSMOKE EP
— Shannon Lay – Geist
— Shiv – The Love Interlude EP
— Shower Curtain – Something Instead EP
— Shy, Low – Snake Behind The Sun
— Simon Stanley – Floating Down the River
— Siren’s Rain – Rise Forth
— Sleepy Hallow – Still Sleep? (Deluxe)
— Slow Down Molasses – Minor Deaths
— Son Step – New Ears EP
— Station – Perspective
— STHENO – Wardance
— Sugarcult – Start Static (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Taraka (formerly of Prince Rama) – Welcome to Paradise Lost
— Thomas Csorba – From The Jordan EP
— Thoughtcrimes – Tap Night EP (Reissue)
— TOMI – Sweet, Sweet Honey EP
— Topdown Dialectic – Vol. 3
— Trivium – In The Court Of The Dragon
— Untamed Land – Like Creatures Seeking Their Own Forms
— UPSAHL – Lady Jesus
— Various Artists – Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2
— The Velveteers – Nightmare Daydream
— Violent Femmes – Why Do Birds Sing? (Deluxe Edition)
— Vök – Feeding on a Tragedy EP
— W.H. Lung – Vanities
— Ward White – Dirty Clouds
— We Are Scientists – Huffy
— The Wild Feathers – Alvarado
— The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die – Illusory Walls (Digital Release)
— Wyndow – Wyndow
— Xochimoki. –Temple of the New Sun
— Yellow Shoots – The Green Album (Deluxe)
— Zoe & Cloyd – Rebuild