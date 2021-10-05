Tuesday’s Political Thread

Facebook is back and functioning as I type this. Who knows if it’ll still be there tomorrow though.

Rep. Jayapal met with Biden on Monday, and things seem to still be on track.

Rep. Jayapal on the CPC meeting with Biden: "As the President has continually emphasized, as recently as this afternoon, both the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act are necessary to make good on his promises to the American people…" pic.twitter.com/4Bosa97tuM — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) October 4, 2021

Complaint filed against Eastman with the CA Bar:

BREAKING: our complaint against John Eastman was just filed with the California state bar for his work with Trump attacking the 2020 election



Filed by us @statesunited & a bipartisan group of national legal heavyweights



The rule of law must be defendedhttps://t.co/HPyIYQy1nL — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) October 4, 2021

LA Times reports that 1/6 terrorists knew of weak points in the Capitol.

NEW: it appears capital rioters knew where structural weaknesses existed in the capitol. Only 3 insiders knew about them. One was House SAA Irving. He’s the guy that didn’t recommend national guard assistance because of “optics”. 🤔 https://t.co/IPtuJwYBYo — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 4, 2021

OK, that’s my traditional posting of three news items. And it’s potentially lovely outside where you are. Open a window if you can and let some fresh air in. It’s getting a little stale in here. Be generous of and to yourself. Be kind and be thoughtful. No threatening Mayor McSquirrel.

