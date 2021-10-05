Tuesday’s Political Thread

Facebook is back and functioning as I type this. Who knows if it’ll still be there tomorrow though.
Rep. Jayapal met with Biden on Monday, and things seem to still be on track.
Complaint filed against Eastman with the CA Bar:
LA Times reports that 1/6 terrorists knew of weak points in the Capitol.
OK, that’s my traditional posting of three news items. And it’s potentially lovely outside where you are. Open a window if you can and let some fresh air in. It’s getting a little stale in here. Be generous of and to yourself. Be kind and be thoughtful. No threatening Mayor McSquirrel.