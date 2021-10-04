Infidel Night Thread (10/04)

I was at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s Downtown Branch about a month ago looking for some new graphic novels to read when I came across Infidel, written by Pornsak Pichetshote and drawn by Aaron Campbell.

The synopsis -“A haunted house story for the 21st century, Infidel follows an American Muslim woman and her multi-racial neighbors who move into a building haunted by entities that feed off xenophobia.” Infidel does a great job highlighting the horrors of the real world and the way regular people can be inhuman towards others. Very socially relevant in light of recent events the past few years. If George A. Romero was alive today, he would sing its praises.

This title is available on Hoopla if you would like to check it out digitally or request the trade paperback from your local library if you want the physical edition.

Something to Discuss – What horror themed comics or books are reading in preparation for Halloween this month?

