Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 4

Here are today’s contestants:

Mike, a retired ironworker and writer, built a lot of stuff and lets people know it;

Elizabeth, a student and parttime engagement specialist, has an orchid tattoo in honor of her grandmother; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, hopes he was a valuable member of a trivia team. Matt is a 33-day champ with winnings of $1,267,801.

Matt had over $15K at the first break while both opponents were in the red, going on to the easiest kind of runaway at $46,000 vs. $4,200 for Mike and $2,200 for Elizabeth.

DD1 – $800 – IF AT “FIRST”- Pimus inter pares is Latin for this, the member of a power-sharing group with a little more juice than the rest (Matt doubled up to $13,200.)

DD2 – $1,600 – RIVERS OF ASIA – This lake of Israel famous for its biblical associations is fed & drained by the Jordan River (Mike won the window maximum of $2,000.)

DD3 – $2,000 – MEDICAL TERMS – Often administered through an inhaler, it’s a 14-letter term for a medication that opens up the airways (Matt won $5,000 from his score of $24,600 vs. $4,200 for Mike.)

FJ – RENAISSANCE MEN – 10 years before a more famous work, he wrote in 1503 that the way to deal with rebels is to placate them or eliminate them

Matt and Mike were correct on FJ. Matt added $37,000 to win with $83,000 for a 34-day total of $1,350,801. This tops any single-day regular game win achieved by Ken Jennings, as well as Roger Craig’s pre-Holzhauer single-day record of $77,000.

Wagering strategy: Matt chose to play it very safe on DD3, betting only $5,000 when it appeared he could safely go for twice that amount. If he had, that in turn would have given him an additional $5,000 wagering cushion to potentially be used on FJ.

Triple Stumper of the day: In 4-LETTER BOOK TITLES, no one knew the one about a “great fish” that draws blood is “Jaws”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is first among equals? DD2 – What is the Sea of Galilee? DD3 – What is a bronchodilator? FJ – Who was Machiavelli?

