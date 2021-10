Beware the Tatzelwurm! This curious critter supposedly inhabits the mountainous regions of central Europe, especially the Alps in Bavaria and Switzerland. It’s known to prey on livestock and generally make a ferocious nuisance of itself. Descriptions of the Tatzelwurm vary: legend makes it into a combination of a cat and a salamander. But sometimes, they merely resemble cigars with teeth.

