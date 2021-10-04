Weekly Video Games Thread Reaches the End of one Journey

Hello, all! Welcome to Monday’s Weekly Video Games Thread. And personally, I’m a bit wistful.

Tomorrow, Nintendo will air the final presentation on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, revealing the thirteenth and final character they’ve added after the fact to what was an already packed roster (there’s no indication that the fighter will be released then, and there will surely be balancing and bug patches afterwards, but this reveal is the last big hurrah). That’ll end the game with eighty-nine fighters, 115 stages, over one thousand songs, and plenty of other supplementary content. The DLC has been going on since the game came out at the end of 2018 – closer to three years than two by this point. And before that, there was the hype campaign since Ultimate‘s announcement in early 2018. It’s been a long time for those of us who’ve been invested in the game. It’s been an even longer time for Smash‘s creator; Masahiro Sakurai started work on Ultimate right after finishing most of the work on Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS & Wii U. The poor bastard’s been working on this series uninterrupted for almost a decade.

For those of us who got into Ultimate when it came out or paid attention from its March announcement, this period of downloadable content has been at times intense and exciting and bizarre – and it’s always made me smile. And from this comes my prompt. I’m interested in your stories about experiencing games that had a long, protracted, interesting, positive, terrible, demented, robust, but in some way compelling or fascinating post-launch, whether that involved paid DLC or free DLC or standard patches or all of them and more.

I’m not talking about games that are meant to be theoretically played “forever” (though if you’d like to talk about your time with MMOs or the like, feel free, of course). I mean games that were made complete, were sold as complete, and at least theoretically were complete – and then got downloadable content or patches or changes in some fashion. And I’m thinking especially about the ones that got a lot of it, and the ways we followed this post-launch walk as consumers or viewers.

Sometimes, this long drag can be good; look at the way No Man’s Sky or Street Fighter V steadily improved so many of the issues that plagued them. Sometimes, it only makes a good game better; that’s how I’ve felt about Ultimate, but also Shovel Knight, a game that literally added entire games to its stellar original release. Sometimes, its additions are fine but not amazing, or not complimentary to the original release, or just outright bad. But, if you’re so inclined, I’d love to hear about your personal experiences as consumers with DLC cycles or roads that took a lot of time.

Of course, don’t let this long winded prompt stop you from talking about your weekend! Let’s hear all about it! And remember to check out Brakeman’s new podcast on Resident Evil: Code Veronica, and Lovely Bones’ latest Game News Roundup!

EDIT: Sorry for neglecting to add the category and tag. First time using Firefox to make one of these.

