October TV Preview – Network & Cable (Huh. I Guess I Have More Feelings About Ghosts Than I Thought)

CBS

Ghosts

Samantha and Jay throw caution to the wind when they convert their recently inherited country estate into a bed-and-breakfast. Call it mislaid plans. Not only is the place falling apart, but it’s also inhabited by spirits of previous residents — whom only Samantha can see and hear. Ghosts spins the funny​, heartfelt story about a ​newfound dream that reveals connection and self-discovery aren’t just for the living.

Starring: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza, Devan Chandler Long

Quick Thoughts: I love the original BBC show with all my heart but I am going to watch this. Why, you ask, when my wizened self has lived through the great Coupling reboot disaster of 2003? Well…we all know it’s a bad idea but it’s a fascinating bad idea. The cast is amazing. The changes that they’ve made from the original are at least interesting, including making the pantsless ghost a Wolf of Wall Street himbo and not a politician. And it’s not like they can just copy and paste the entire thing. Even with just their initial 13 episode order, they’ll have as many episodes as the original did in two seasons. Most importantly, a large number of the British cast created the original so hopefully they are getting paid soooooo much.

Also “got high and tried to hug a bear” is the best death out of both series.

Premieres October 7th

ABC

Queens

Four women in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as legends in the 1990s hip-hop world.

Starring: Brandy, Eve, Nadine Velazquez, Naturi Naughton, Pepi Sonuga, Taylor Sele

Quick Thoughts: The last time I saw Brandy, she was singing an entire villain song about how Chad Michael Murray didn’t respect her enough. May this be as fun and slightly less unhinged than Star was.

Premieres October 19th

NBC

Home Sweet Home

Ever wonder what food your neighbor has in their refrigerator? What shows are cued up on their DVR? Are their closets on trend? NBC will pull back the curtain on 18 families from varying backgrounds with the new unscripted family social experiment series Home Sweet Home. Each episode will follow two families from completely different walks of life as they accept the challenge to explore a world unlike their own. At the end of each hourlong episode, the two families reunite to share their eye-opening and life-changing experiences.

Premieres October 14th

CW

Legends of the Hidden Temple

This supersized, adult version of Legends of the Hidden Temple is taken out of the studio into a “jungle” and scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including: “Olmec” (the giant talking Mayan head), the”Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.” Every episode is a hero’s journey through a mysterious jungle. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the “dreaded” Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.

Starring: Cristela Alonzo, Dee Bradley Baker

Premieres October 10th

4400

Over the last century at least, four thousand four hundred people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit, MI, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, an empathetic social worker and hardened community corrections officer are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care, including: a lawyer and resilient young mother from the early aughts, whose unexpected reunion with her estranged husband and suddenly teenaged daughter is immediately rocky; a WWI Army surgeon fresh from the Harlem Renaissance; an influential hidden figure from the Mississippi civil rights movement; a black sheep reverend-scion born to a notable televangelist family in 1990s Chicago; a seemingly shallow but misunderstood D-list reality TV star from Miami, circa 2015; and two wildly different unaccompanied teens, a vibrant girl whose bell bottoms give away her 1970s upbringing, and an introspective, prescient boy whose origin remains a mystery. These unwilling time travelers, collectively the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they’ve been returned with a few… upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they’re only beginning to understand.

Starring: Joseph David-Jones, Ireon Roach, Brittany Adebumola, Cory Jeacoma, TL Thompson, Jaye Ladymore, Derrick A. King, Khailah Johnson, Autumn Best, Amarr Wooten

Premieres October 25th

PBS

American Veteran

American Veteran will trace the veteran experience through a four-part broadcast series, a nine-part podcast, and a ten-part series of digital shorts. From the citizen-soldiers returning from the Revolution to today’s warrior class, it is a deeply moving story, highlighting personal remembrances, drawing civilian viewers into an unfamiliar culture, and showcasing the evolving relationships between Americans who have served in the military and those who have not.

SyFy/USA

Chucky

After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies – and allies – from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins, as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Starring: Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, Barbara Alyn Woods

Premieres October 12th

Bravo

Winter House

When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo’s beloved Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans.

Premieres October 20th

E!

Clash of the Cover Bands

Clash of the Cover Bands brings together the best of the best cover bands from across the country to celebrate music and the art of performance across all genres. In each of the 10 half-hour episodes, two bands of similar musical genre (e.g., Pop Divas, ’80s icons, kings of country, platinum icons, rock legends, etc.) go head-to-head over the course of two rounds to see which band has the most entertaining cover performance, with a chance to win a cash prize of $10,000 and bragging rights. At the end of the season, one winner will be crowned with a chance to take home a big cash prize of $25,000.

Starring: Adam Lambert, Ester Dean, Meghan Trainor, Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Premieres October 13th

CNN

Diana

Diana re-examines the life of an icon through the lens of modernity: reframing her story to discover the real woman behind the “People’s Princess”. Drawing on a new generation of voices, including interviews from those close to her, the series is a fresh take that reveals a princess unlike any other. A woman more complex than history has acknowledged and a feminist role model who showed vulnerability and strength, Diana was truly a blueprint for the modern woman.

Premieres October 10th

Showtime

Buried

A four-part documentary series about how one woman’s long-repressed memory of her childhood best friend’s murder sparked a national debate about the power and limitations of memory in the court of law. The legal thriller spotlights the reverberations of this first criminal case based on a recovered memory and analyzes how fallible and malleable the mind can be.

Premieres October 10th

Wakefield

The series follows Nik Katira who after years working as psych nurse at Wakefield, is exceptionally good at his job. With a gift for soothing the afflicted and reaching the unreachable, he’s the most stable person in what tends to be a pretty crazy place. But right now, as his own sanity is slipping, the question is … why? Tackling the complexity of mental illness with humor and heart, Wakefield explores the fine line between sanity and madness, powered by an intriguing psychological mystery.

Starring: Rudi Dharmalingam, Geraldine Hakewill, Mandy McElhinney, Felicity Ward, Sam Simmons, Pacharo Mzembe, Dan Wyllie, Shapoor Batliwalla, Nadie Kammallaweera, Monica Kumar, Harriet Dyer, Ryan Corr, Harry Greenwood, Bessie Holland, Kim Gyngell, Richie Miller, Colin Friels

Premieres October 18th

Epix

NFL Icons

The series celebrates the biggest names in the history of pro football. Each one-hour episode will focus on a single subject, whose career comes to life through a deep dive into the NFL Films archive. Decades of interviews, highlights, mic’d up sound and never before seen off-the-field moments are placed into context by the Icon’s own words and narrator Rich Eisen. This is a football storytelling series 60 years in the making, providing a collection of record-breaking accomplishments, emotional journeys and singular legacies. Season 1 includes Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Brett Favre, Marcus Allen, Jerome Bettis, Steve Sabol and Vince Lombardi

Premieres October 1st

