The Monday Politics Thread Really Whips the Llama’s Ass

Jane’s Due Process Continues to Help Teens in Texas Access Abortion

What It’s Like for Teens Who Need Abortion in Texas Teen Vogue

California Beachfront Property Taken From Black Couple Nearly 100 Years Returned to Descendants

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, flanked by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (R), displays the seven bills signed as he joins city leaders in celebration of legislation to support the state’s expansion of mental health services and behavioral health housing as part of California’s package to address the homeless crisis in Los Angeles, California on September 29, 2021. The Root

Pandora Papers: A simple guide to the Pandora Papers leak

The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents that reveals hidden wealth, tax avoidance and, in some cases, money laundering by some of the world’s rich and powerful. BBC

Vaccine mandates hit U.S. amid historic health care staff shortage

What some are calling the worst U.S. health care labor crisis in memory is sharpening concerns about attrition from resistance to vaccine mandates — even in the medical mecca of Massachusetts, where COVID-19 cases remain well within hospital capacity. About 16% of American hospitals had critical staffing shortages as of Oct. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Japan Times

‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,’ expert says of rising Covid-19 US death toll as tens of millions remain unvaccinated

“We’ve lost 700,000 Americans now and fully 200,000 of those folks have died since vaccines have been available almost to everyone in this country, and every one of those deaths is unnecessary,” he said. “So even though the news is great for this antiviral agent, really the message that people need to receive is ‘get vaccinated.’ No one needs to die from this virus.” CNN

120,000 People Marched At The Women’s March And TV Networks Provided No Live Coverage

If you wanted to watch the march on your favorite television network, it wasn’t there. The networks acknowledged the march. They did live reports roughly once an hour, at least on MSNBC and CNN, but they didn’t dedicate any airtime to allowing people to watch the march. Politics USA

Mail delays and price hikes are coming to USPS. Here’s why.

The most widespread and significant change will affect first-class mail — things like letters, small packages, bills, and tax documents. Prior to the changes, customers throughout the US could expect first-class mail to reach its destination in one to three days; now, that timeframe will extend to between one and five days. Vox

Chris Wallace Grills GOP Senator for Not Supporting Programs That Would Help His State

“The fact is that your state of Wyoming is one of the states that benefits most from the increase in the child tax credit. Why oppose that?” the host asked Sen. John Barrasso Rolling Stone

Thousands of People Marched for Reproductive Freedom This Weekend

All across the country, people took to the streets on Saturday, October 2, to protest in support of reproductive rights. The gatherings were led by the Women’s March along with several other organizations including Planned Parenthood, SisterSong, National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice, and more. The march took place just a few weeks after the Supreme Court refused to block the Texas abortion ban, which prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court is expected to reconvene on Monday, October 4 for its next session, making this weekend’s marches a powerful vehicle for sending a clear message. Teen Vogue

Taliban government behaviour ‘not encouraging’, says EU foreign policy chief

The European Union foreign policy chief said on Sunday the Taliban government’s behaviour up to now was “not very encouraging”, and any economic collapse in Afghanistan would raise the risk of terrorism and other threats. Reuters

Saudi Arabia confirms recent talks with Iran

Saudi Arabia held discussions with regional rival Tehran last month as talks to ease tensions continue under Iran’s conservative President Ebrahim Raisi. Al Jazeera

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...