The Night Thread is in Trouble

Today is my dad’s birthday. The Music Man is his favorite movie, and he passed his love for it on to me, despite the fact that neither of us is keen on musicals in general. It is best known for the song “(Ya Got) Trouble,” which not only inspired “Marge vs. The Monorail” but is killingly funny in its own right.

Y’all have a good night, be swell to each other, and watch for the tell-tale signs of corruption: a nicotine stain on the index finger, a dime novel hidden in the corn crib, memorizing jokes from Captain Billy’s Whiz Bang.

And happy birthday, Dad.

