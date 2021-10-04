Day Thread Has Stage Fright

Stage Fright is a horror film released in 1987, also under the title Deliria. The plot centers around a theater group rehearsing a musical about a murderer. Soon, an actual killer escapes from an asylum and ends up at the theater, locked in with the troupe overnight, picking them off one by one. It’s your standard slasher film with one exception: the escaped killer eventually dons an owl head and sits upon a chair on the stage surrounded by his victims and pets a kitty on his lap. It’s visually stunning and I highly recommend seeking it out.

