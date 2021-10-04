Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 1 of 16)

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1The Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 5th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Facts about the Top 512:
14 songs (1 game)
- NieR
13 songs (1 game)
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
12 songs (1 game)
- Final Fantasy XIII
11 songs (2 games)
- Kirby’s Epic Yarn
- Sonic Generations
9 songs (3 games)
- Bastion
- Journey
- Xenoblade Chronicles
8 songs (5 games)
- Bayonetta
- FTL
- Gravity Rush
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
- Sonic Colors
7 songs (8 games)
- Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
- Bravely Default
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
- Flower
- Legasista
- Rhythm Heaven Fever
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- Trails of Azure
6 songs (9 games)
- Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
- Double Dragon Neon
- Persona 4 Arena
- Persona 4 Golden
- Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
- Shatter
- Super Mario Galaxy 2
- The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
- VVVVVV
5 songs (9 games)
- Brandish: The Dark Revenant
- Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
- Katamari Forever
- Kid Icarus: Uprising
- Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep
- Mega Man 10
- Persona 3 Portable
- Pokémon Black and White
- Trails from Zero
4 songs (9 games)
- Ciel Nosurge
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Mass Effect 2
- Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Steins;Gate
- The Munchables
- To the Moon
3 songs (23 games)
- Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress
- Blue Roses [PSP 2010]
- Botanicula
- Catherine
- Digital: A Love Story
- Donkey Kong Country Returns
- Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming
- Lord of Vermilion II
- Machinarium
- Mighty Switch Force
- Muramasa: The Demon Blade
- Papo and Yo
- Pokémon Black and White 2
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
- Portal 2
- Rayman Origins
- Silent Hill: Shattered Memories
- Street Fighter X Mega Man
- Style Savvy: Trendsetters
- The Last Remnant
- The Sea Will Claim Everything
- Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
2 songs (31 games)
- 7th Dragon
- 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
- Bar Oasis
- Child of Eden
- DJ Hero
- DoDonPachi Resurrection
- Etrian Odyssey III
- Kinect Star Wars
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
- Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance
- Lucidity
- Mass Effect 3
- Nayuta no Kiseki
- No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
- Persona
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Professor Layton and the Last Specter
- Resonance of Fate
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
- Sleeping Dogs
- Sonic Generations (3DS)
- Summon Night GRANTHESE
- Super Meat Boy
- Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
- The 3rd Birthday
- The Last Story
- Time and Eternity
- Velocity
- World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria
- Ys I & II Chronicles
1 song (62 games)
- Akumajou Dracula: The Arcade
- Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy
- Asura’s Wrath
- Bit. Trip Beat
- Bit. Trip Runner
- Canabalt
- Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth
- Closure
- Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas
- Demon’s Souls
- Digimon Story: Lost Evolution
- DJ Hero 2
- DJ Max Technika 2
- Dragon’s Dogma
- Fate/Extra
- Fez
- Fighting Is Magic
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers
- Final Fantasy Type-0
- Frog Fractions
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
- Jetpack Joyride
- L.A. Noire
- Madworld
- Maldita Castilla
- Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
- Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games
- Mario Kart 7
- Max & the Magic Marker
- Mighty Milky Way
- Minecraft
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- nintendogs + cats
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors
- Patapon 3
- Persona 2: Innocent Sin
- Pid
- Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood?
- Punch-Out!!
- Radiant Historia
- Ragnarok Tactics
- Retro City Rampage
- Scribblenauts Unlimited
- Sound Shapes
- Space Invaders Extreme
- Spelunky
- Star Wars: The Old Republic
- Street Fighter IV
- Style Savvy
- Super Monkey Ball 3D
- The Journey Down: Chapter 1
- The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood
- The Unfinished Swan
- Thomas Was Alone
- Time Travelers
- Touhou 12.5 – Double Spoiler
- Trine 2
- Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled!
- White Knight Chronicles II
- Yakuza 5
The runoff brought it down to earth a little, but NieR remains in pole position with 14 songs. Longtime favorite Final Fantasy takes 2nd and 3rd, while longtime participants Kirby and Sonic have their best ever showings, rounding out the top 5.
Top 512 by platform:
Multiplatform: 32 games (114 songs)
Wii: 20 games (80 songs)
PSP: 21 games (64 songs)
PC: 23 games (55 songs)
PS3: 15 games (52 songs)
3DS: 12 games (42 songs)
DS: 14 games (35 songs)
Xbox 360: 8 games (25 songs)
PS Vita: 4 games (21 songs)
Arcade: 7 games (14 songs)
Mobile: 3 games (5 songs)
PS2: 2 games (5 songs)
DSi: 2 games (3 songs)
Unreleased: 1 game (1 song)
The multiplatform revolution is here! “Multiplatform” is the most represented platform here, and will probably hold this honor for every subsequent tournament. However, the exclusive-free era hasn’t kicked off just yet; we’ve got handhelds holding down the fort from broth Nintendo and Sony, and 2 each in this transition era. And even though Final Fantasy “left”2 the PS3 is doing surprisingly well for itself. And, is that the PS2 I spy down there? Still, amazingly, not entirely dead.