Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Top 512 (Part 1 of 16)

After 4 months of group play it’s time for the playoffs! Only the top 512 songs remain. It’s single elimination from here on out.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they postThe Monday after, for Friday groups., ie for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, October 5th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Facts about the Top 512:

Spoiler 14 songs (1 game) NieR 13 songs (1 game) Final Fantasy XIII-2 12 songs (1 game) Final Fantasy XIII 11 songs (2 games) Kirby’s Epic Yarn

Sonic Generations 9 songs (3 games) Bastion

Journey

Xenoblade Chronicles 8 songs (5 games) Bayonetta

FTL

Gravity Rush

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land

Sonic Colors 7 songs (8 games) Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!

Bravely Default

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Flower

Legasista

Rhythm Heaven Fever

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Trails of Azure 6 songs (9 games) Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel

Double Dragon Neon

Persona 4 Arena

Persona 4 Golden

Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask

Shatter

Super Mario Galaxy 2

The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road

VVVVVV 5 songs (9 games) Brandish: The Dark Revenant

Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair

Katamari Forever

Kid Icarus: Uprising

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep

Mega Man 10

Persona 3 Portable

Pokémon Black and White

Trails from Zero 4 songs (9 games) Ciel Nosurge

Final Fantasy XIV

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Mass Effect 2

Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Steins;Gate

The Munchables

To the Moon 3 songs (23 games) Beatmania IIDX 16: Empress

Blue Roses [PSP 2010]

Botanicula

Catherine

Digital: A Love Story

Donkey Kong Country Returns

Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming

Lord of Vermilion II

Machinarium

Mighty Switch Force

Muramasa: The Demon Blade

Papo and Yo

Pokémon Black and White 2

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky

Portal 2

Rayman Origins

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories

Street Fighter X Mega Man

Style Savvy: Trendsetters

The Last Remnant

The Sea Will Claim Everything

Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga

Ys: Memories of Celceta 2 songs (31 games) 7th Dragon

999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors

Bar Oasis

Child of Eden

DJ Hero

DoDonPachi Resurrection

Etrian Odyssey III

Kinect Star Wars

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance

Lucidity

Mass Effect 3

Nayuta no Kiseki

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle

Persona

Plants vs. Zombies

Professor Layton and the Last Specter

Resonance of Fate

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge

Sleeping Dogs

Sonic Generations (3DS)

Summon Night GRANTHESE

Super Meat Boy

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP

The 3rd Birthday

The Last Story

Time and Eternity

Velocity

World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria

Ys I & II Chronicles 1 song (62 games) Akumajou Dracula: The Arcade

Anarchy Reigns/Max Anarchy

Asura’s Wrath

Bit. Trip Beat

Bit. Trip Runner

Canabalt

Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth

Closure

Deathsmiles II: Makai no Merry Christmas

Demon’s Souls

Digimon Story: Lost Evolution

DJ Hero 2

DJ Max Technika 2

Dragon’s Dogma

Fate/Extra

Fez

Fighting Is Magic

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers

Final Fantasy Type-0

Frog Fractions

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade

Jetpack Joyride

L.A. Noire

Madworld

Maldita Castilla

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story

Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Mario Kart 7

Max & the Magic Marker

Mighty Milky Way

Minecraft

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

nintendogs + cats

One Piece: Pirate Warriors

Patapon 3

Persona 2: Innocent Sin

Pid

Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero, Dood?

Punch-Out!!

Radiant Historia

Ragnarok Tactics

Retro City Rampage

Scribblenauts Unlimited

Sound Shapes

Space Invaders Extreme

Spelunky

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Street Fighter IV

Style Savvy

Super Monkey Ball 3D

The Journey Down: Chapter 1

The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood

The Unfinished Swan

Thomas Was Alone

Time Travelers

Touhou 12.5 – Double Spoiler

Trine 2

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 3: Muzzled!

White Knight Chronicles II

Yakuza 5 The runoff brought it down to earth a little, but NieR remains in pole position with 14 songs. Longtime favorite Final Fantasy takes 2nd and 3rd, while longtime participants Kirby and Sonic have their best ever showings, rounding out the top 5. Top 512 by platform: Multiplatform: 32 games (114 songs)

Wii: 20 games (80 songs)

PSP: 21 games (64 songs)

PC: 23 games (55 songs)

PS3: 15 games (52 songs)

3DS: 12 games (42 songs)

DS: 14 games (35 songs)

Xbox 360: 8 games (25 songs)

PS Vita: 4 games (21 songs)

Arcade: 7 games (14 songs)

Mobile: 3 games (5 songs)

PS2: 2 games (5 songs)

DSi: 2 games (3 songs)

Unreleased: 1 game (1 song) The multiplatform revolution is here! “Multiplatform” is the most represented platform here, and will probably hold this honor for every subsequent tournament. However, the exclusive-free era hasn’t kicked off just yet; we’ve got handhelds holding down the fort from broth Nintendo and Sony, and 2 each in this transition era. And even though Final Fantasy “left” the PS3 is doing surprisingly well for itself. And, is that the PS2 I spy down there? Still, amazingly, not entirely dead. [collapse]

