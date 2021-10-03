Revenge Of The 30 Day Horror Challenge Day 3: Scariest Prank

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new and “remastered” prompts for it thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up, today we’re talking about pranks. You can see these done in movies a lot as they’re mildly “innocent” in context and all, but they turn so horribly wrong for a variety of reasons that lead almost assuredly to the death of a character. What’s your favorite prank from the big screen, TV show, or elsewhere – like TikTok!

Bonus Prompt: Admit it, what prank have you pulled off?

