Another OT Throwback Sunday Food Thread 10/3

So Friday’s Day Thread by mistersplendiferous2 was about food! Specifically General Mills’ monster themed breakfast cereals, which are getting a 50th anniversary treatment this month. I did eat those sugar bombs as a kid but these days about the sweetest breakfast cereal I can stand is Frosted Mini Wheats, and even then in small doses.

That thread prompted me to come up with this question: Are you an adult who eats cereal regularly? I am although my tastes have mellowed to regular Corn Flakes, Cheerios, etc. I still enjoy a good bowl of grain product swimming in whole milk.

