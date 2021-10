I hope that your first weekend of October has been well! Tell us what horror movies you’ve watched so far this month. What Fall activities have you enjoyed today? Here is another darksynth/horrorwave mix for your listening pleasure. This one is from Frank Drive. I really enjoy the Phantasm Theme in this one.

Something to Discuss – Which Horror VHS cover was your favorite growing up? Which one scared you or mesmerized you? Mine was From Beyond and The Dead Pit.

