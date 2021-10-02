Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Episode 1

Welcome back to another season of The Avocado’s SNL live chat threads!

Fun fact: this marks the third season in a row in which the show has shot during a pandemic! Let’s remember that one for SNL trivia night in a decade.

Tonight Saturday Night Live is hosted by Owen Wilson with musical guest Kacey Musgraves! This will be Wilson’s first time hosting.

And tonight’s SNL Vintage episode is from, uh, last season. Here’s our discussion of Season 46 Episode 15 with host Maya Rudolph. Saturday Night Live: Season 36 Episode 15 – The Avocado (the-avocado.org)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...