Tonight Saturday Night Live is hosted by Maya Rudolph with musical guest Jack Harlow! This will be Rudolph’s second time returning to host after serving as a cast member from 2000 until 2007. This will be Harlow’s debut.

And tonight SNL Vintage is from Oct. 6, 2018: Host Awkwafina; Travis Scott performs. We previously discussed this episode here! Saturday Night Live Season 44 Episode 2 – The Avocado (the-avocado.org)

