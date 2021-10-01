RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3: Episode 2 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Season 3!

This week, the queens are given a high-energy workout in Dragoton, their first complex dance challenge. Who will impress special guest judge, two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion, Oti Mabuse? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...